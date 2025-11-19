Swiss Stadler Rail Creates 200 US Jobs

This brings the company's total US workforce to almost 800, it told AWP on Wednesday.

Demand in the US continues to grow, particularly for urban rail networks and metros.“We have won several tenders”, explained spokesperson Marc Meschenmoser.

As part of the tariff agreement between Switzerland and the US government, the Thurgau-based rolling stock manufacturer has also undertaken to invest in the US.

Aluminium car bodies for the US market will now be welded in Salt Lake City, said the spokesman. Previously, this welding work was carried out in Hungary. The aluminium components are supplied by the Valais-based company Constellium.

This content was published on Nov 14, 2025 The United States will cut its tariffs on goods from Switzerland to 15% from 39% under a new framework trade agreement.