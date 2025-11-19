Switzerland Releases Further CHF50 Million Sudan Aid

The situation for the civilian population of Sudan and the region has worsened following the capture of the town of El-Fasher by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, in the conflict that has pitted them against Sudan's regular armed forces since 2023, the Swiss government said in a statement.

The government added that more than 30 million people need help in the region.

“The population needs food, drinking water and medicines. The economy has collapsed and the health system is virtually non-functional. And migratory pressure is rising sharply,” says the government.

It is therefore asking Parliament's Finance Delegation for a further CHF50 million. Since the beginning of the conflict, Switzerland has provided humanitarian aid totalling CHF140 million.

