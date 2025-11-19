Cherry SE / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions

Cherry SE initiates M&A process for the divestment of a business segment

19.11.2025 / 15:46 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, 19 November 2025 – Cherry SE, the international manufacturer of computer input devices and hardware and software solutions in the digital healthcare sector, today announced that it has decided to initiate an M&A process for the potential divestment of one of its two business segments,“Digital Health & Solutions” or“Peripherals.” The Management Board of Cherry SE today announced that it has decided to initiate an M&A process for the potential divestment of one of its two business segments,“Digital Health & Solutions” or“Peripherals.” The“Digital Health & Solutions” segment comprises e-health terminals, mobile devices, firmware, software and cloud solutions such as TI-M or TMS. The“Peripherals” segment consists of a comprehensive product portfolio ranging from gaming devices to office, industrial, and security peripherals. The background to the Management Board's decision is the continuing constraints on financial flexibility despite the restructuring measures already implemented. The liquidity generated from the sale is intended to be used to reduce liabilities and provide the remaining part of the business with sufficient financial resources to finance its growth plans. Tomorrow at 2 p.m. CET, Cherry SE will hold its virtual extraordinary general meeting. In this EGM, the Management Board will explain the circumstances that led to a loss amounting to half of Cherry SE's registered share capital, as well as provide further details on the aforementioned M&A plans. About Cherry SE Cherry SE [ISIN: DE000A3CRRN9] is a global manufacturer of computer input devices such as keyboards, mice, microphones, and headsets for applications in office, gaming, and industry for hybrid work, as well as hardware and software solutions in digital healthcare. Since its founding in 1953, CHERRY has been synonymous with innovative and durable high-quality products, developed in-house, specifically to meet customer needs. CHERRY's operational headquarters is in Germany (Auerbach in der Oberpfalz) and it employs staff in development, services, logistics, and production sites in Germany (Auerbach), China (Zhuhai), and Austria (Vienna), as well as in multiple sales offices in Germany (Munich, Auerbach), France (Paris), Sweden (Landskrona), the USA (Kenosha), China (Shanghai) and Taiwan (Taipei). For more information, visit: Contact Cherry SE

