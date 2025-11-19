Artlist Releases Its AI Trend Report 2026: AI Broke The Rules, Here's What's Next
|
Artlist Ltd
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Product Launch
Surveying 6,500+ creators, the report finds 87% already use AI tools as focus shifts from execution to vision
TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Artlist, a creative technology company empowering creators with the latest AI tools, today released the Artlist AI Trend Report 2026. The report is an in-depth look at how AI is reshaping the creative industry.
Drawing insights from industry leaders, Artlist experts, and over 6,500 creators worldwide, the report reveals how AI is changing creative workflows, raising the bar on execution, and moving competitive advantage to vision, taste, and human direction. Packed with actionable insights and data, the report is a must-read for brands and creators who want to stay ahead of the curve.
The top 5 trends and key takeaways of the Artlist AI Trend Report 2026 include:
1. The third wave of democratization
2. Get up to AI speed
3. The rise of the AI creative director
4. Authenticity 3.0
5. You can't fake a real experience
"AI now handles the how, freeing creators to focus on the what" said Itzik Elbaz, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Artlist. "While technology has automated creation, it has elevated the value of a brilliant idea, a unique story, or a genuine creative vision. The human with taste and direction has never been more essential."
"It's not just about faster creation, it's about unlocking creative freedom. Now, anyone can create professional-quality work without the traditional barriers. This democratization changes everything. It's the creative playground for the next generation," said Ira Belsky, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Artlist.Download the Artlist Trend Report 2026 here: <
PR images and assets here.
About Artlist
Artlist is a leading creative technology company on a mission to empower creators and brands to bring their vision to life with video. Offering cutting-edge AI tools and models for image, video, and voiceover creation, alongside high-quality creative assets and powerful editing tools, Artlist enables creators to stay on trend and achieve their creative goals. Trusted by over 30 million creators worldwide and top brands including Google, Amazon, Microsoft, and Versace, Artlist provides a seamless, subscription-based platform with a global license, giving creators everything they need to produce professional video content efficiently. For more information, visit artlist.
Contact:
Video:
19.11.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
2232860 19.11.2025 CET/CEST
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment