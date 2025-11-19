403
Indian Railways Unveils Flat-Rate Freight & New Terminal Policy For Bulk Cement Transport
(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Nov 19 (KNN) Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday announced a major rationalisation of freight rates for bulk cement transported in containers, along with a new policy to develop bulk cement terminals.
Unveiling the reforms at Rail Bhawan in New Delhi, he described the move as a game changer that will help reduce cement prices for poor and middle-class families building homes.
Under the revised framework, the earlier distance and weight slabs have been removed, and freight will now be charged at a flat rate of Rs 0.90 per tonne per kilometre based on the actual Gross Tonne Kilometre of the train.
The Minister emphasised that tank containers will provide an efficient, end-to-end and pollution-free logistics solution for bulk cement.
These Make in India containers, built to standard 20 ft × 8 ft × 8.5 ft dimensions, offer a payload capacity of 26 tonnes and allow quick loading and unloading within 25–30 minutes.
He also highlighted India's rise as the world's second-largest freight carrier and the rapid expansion and near-complete electrification of its rail network.
The policy delivers multiple advantages, notably lowering cement transportation costs and cutting carbon emissions far more effectively than road transport, which in turn supports environmental sustainability and eases road congestion.
It allows large quantities of cement to be transported in a single load, reduces the need for extensive packaging, and minimises material loss due to spillage.
The use of mechanised loading and unloading also shortens turnaround times, improving overall efficiency in cement logistics.
Indian Railways will facilitate the development of dedicated bulk cement terminals near major consumption hubs, outfitted with hoppers, silos, bagging units, and mechanised handling systems to lower costs, enhance efficiency, and streamline cement logistics across the country.
(KNN Bureau)
