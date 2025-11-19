Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
King Sends Cable To Oman On National Day

King Sends Cable To Oman On National Day


2025-11-19 02:02:12
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


For newspapers only...
Amman, November 19 (Petra) –His Majesty King Abdullah II has sent a cable to Sultan Haitham bin Tarik of Oman, on the occasion of his country's national day, expressing well wishes to Sultan Haitham, and wishing the people of Oman further progress and prosperity.

MENAFN19112025000117011021ID1110368826



Jordan News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search