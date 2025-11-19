King Sends Cable To Oman On National Day

For newspapers only...Amman, November 19 (Petra) –His Majesty King Abdullah II has sent a cable to Sultan Haitham bin Tarik of Oman, on the occasion of his country's national day, expressing well wishes to Sultan Haitham, and wishing the people of Oman further progress and prosperity.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.