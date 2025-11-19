Msheireb Downtown Doha Welcomes Winter With Culture, Celebration And Learning

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Msheireb Properties announced the return of its celebrated Winter Season at Msheireb Downtown Doha (MDD), a citywide programme of entertainment, culture, and family experiences taking place from December 1-January 31.

Themed“In Msheireb, there is a vibe for everyone”, this year's season showcases the best of sport, design, music, cinema, and national celebration in one walkable urban destination.

The winter activations will run daily from 4pm-10pm at Barahat Msheireb, Sikkat Wadi Msheireb, Msheireb Museums, Sahat Al Nakheel, and Al Kahraba Street.



The 2025–2026 winter season kicks off in early December with the Baraha Premium Fan Zone and Sikkat Wadi Msheireb activation, coinciding with the Arab Cup 2025. These opening activations capture the excitement of the tournament through live match screenings, football-themed experiences, vibrant entertainment, and community gatherings that transform the city into a celebration of sport and regional pride.

Sweet Sikka at Sahat Al Nakheel returns with the much-loved Candy Zone now in its second year. Barahat Msheireb will once again host Baraha Cinema in the latter part of December, offering outdoor screenings, themed dining experiences, and a relaxed winter setting for families and film enthusiasts.



Dr Hafiz Ali Abdulla, senior director of Corporate Communication at Msheireb Properties, said:“Each year, we strive to curate experiences that celebrate our culture, creativity, and sense of community”.

Festivities continue in mid-December with Qatar National Day celebrations across MDD. The city will host cultural installations, performances, and family-friendly experiences celebrating the nation's heritage and unity. A special performance by the Al Jazeera Orchestra and Choir (in partnership with U Events) at Barahat Msheireb will serve as a joyful highlight of the celebrations.

Msheireb Museums continues to anchor culture in MDD. This season, the“Identities of Perfection” exhibition, in collaboration with Al Markhiya Gallery, showcases the late Egyptian artist Hazem El Mestikawy's works.

Resonant Bodies, developed with Virginia Commonwealth University in Qatar, highlights how art preserves memory, continuity, and identity through creative expression.

The season also features the Positive Impact Leadership Summit, Doha Film Festival Talks, Light-Box Installations, and a series of educational and children's workshops.

Doha Design District will present a rich lineup of design and creative events.



Highlights include the Hamad bin Khalifa University's Sustainable Islamic Urbanism course, and networking events like the FROMM Design Meetup, and JW Anderson Trunk Show.

Artistic contributions feature Rashmi and Youssef Ahmed artwork reveals, while workshops such as the Virginia Commonwealth University School of the Arts Qatar (VCUarts Qatar) Design Thinking Workshop, InStudio Fashion Pop-up, and Arabic Calligraphy International Day provide hands-on experiences.



The winter programme continues into January 2026, with the return of Hosh Msheireb, a boutique glamping concept at the Company House Courtyard within Msheireb Museums.

Baraha Musical Concert will take place in mid-January while visitors can enjoy an intimate dinner beneath the open sky, surrounded by the architectural beauty of Barahat Msheireb, as classical and contemporary compositions fill the winter air.

M7 is featuring a number of exhibitions, including Threads of Impact, Houbara Haven, and Amazigh Hair Couture, each celebrating contemporary creativity and craft, while in collaboration with the Art and Culture Development Foundation of Uzbekistan, Woven Legacies: Uzbekistan's Living Heritage provides a captivating exploration of Uzbekistan's artistic traditions.

Visitors to MDD this winter are also invited to discover LifeHub Msheireb, the acclaimed educational initiative by Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar.

The initiative is developed in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change and the Ministry of Municipality to support Qatar's sustainability goals.

Winter Activations Calendar:

. 21 November: J.W Anderson Trunk Show – Free entry

. 23 November: Rashmi Artwork Reveal Event – Free entry

. 1–18 December: Baraha Premium Fan Zone (Arab Cup 2025 Activations) – Ticketed

. 1–18 December: Sikkat Wadi Msheireb Football Activations – Free entry (select activities ticketed)

. 8 December: Arabic Calligraphy International Day Workshop – Ticketed

. December: VCUQ Design Thinking Workshop – Ticketed

. December: Youssef Ahmed Gift Reveal – Free entry

. December: InStudio Fashion Pop-up – Free entry

. Until 3 January: Threads of Impact and Woven Legacies: Uzbekistan's Living Heritage exhibitions

. Until 12 January: Houbara Haven and Amazigh Hair Couture exhibitions

. 18 December: Qatar National Day Celebrations – Free entry

. 18–27 December: Sweet Sikka (Candy Zone) – Ticketed

. 25 December – 3 January: Baraha Cinema – Ticketed

. December–January: LifeHub Msheireb Educational Experiences – Free entry

. December onwards:“Identities of Perfection” exhibition at Msheireb Museums – Free entry

. January: Baraha Musical Concert – Ticketed

. 1–31 January: Hosh Msheireb – Ticketed

Qatar Msheireb Properties Winter