Career Advice From The Farmer's Son Leading Sustainability At KFC, Pizza Hut And Taco Bell
By Heather Clancy
Yum! Brands' lead sustainability executive, Jon Hixson, grew up on a Kansas farm and cultivated a career in agriculture before pivoting to 10 years on Capitol Hill then leaping to a private-sector role in public affairs at Cargill in 2005. There, he interacted with hundreds of small-holder farmers across Asia, working on sourcing policies for coconut oil and palm oil.
Hixson encourages early-career sustainability professionals to seek a similar diversity of perspectives with their career choices, especially roles in which they must manage a budget, even if that's counter to their instincts.
