Ministry Of Municipality Launches 11Th Farm Your Country Program, With 47 Schools Participating

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Municipality's Public Parks Department, in cooperation with Al Faisal Without Borders Foundation, launched the 11th edition of the "Farm Your Country" program, with the participation of 47 schools at various educational levels, including one school for persons with disabilities.

The program comes within the framework of national efforts to enhance the partnership between the public and private sectors in raising agricultural awareness and instilling in students a culture of planting from an early age, thus, strengthening this trend towards a green and sustainable environment in the State of Qatar.

In a statement, the Public Parks Department said that planting operations have been completed in 25 schools, adding that the coming weeks will see such operations carried out in the remaining schools, followed by checkups and plant care stages taking place until the harvest season, held under the supervision of the department's technical team.

The Ministry of Municipality's Public Parks Department said that this program is one of the most important community programs that it implements in partnership with Al Faisal Without Borders Foundation, with its significance stemming from its contribution to instilling in students a sense of responsibility, respect for the environment, and teamwork, in addition to encouraging home farming and enhancing food security in the country.