Minister Of Labor Meets ILO Director-General In Geneva

Geneva, Switzerland: Minister of Labour, HE Dr Ali bin Samikh Al Marri held a meeting today with Director-General of the International Labour Organization (ILO), HE Gilbert Houngbo on the sidelines of the ILO Governing Body meetings in Geneva, Switzerland.

During the meeting, the two officials discussed avenues for strengthening and expanding the partnership between the State of Qatar and the ILO, exploring strategies to enhance cooperation and ensure its continued development in the coming period.

The discussions underscored Qatar's ongoing commitment to fostering international collaboration in support of decent work, social justice, and sustainable development