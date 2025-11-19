Power Extension Project For Logar's Charkh Launched

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

PUL-I-ALAM (Pajhwok): Funded by the Ministry of Interior (MoI) worth 30 million afghanis, an electricity extension project has been launched for Charkh district of central Logar province.

At the inauguration ceremony, Eng. Nusratullah Noori, representative of the Ministry of Interior's Procurement Department, said the project was being financed by the ministry and, once completed, residents of Charkh district would be provided with electricity.

According to him, the project will start from Baraki Barak district, pass through Baraki Rajan Bazaar and extend to Charkh district. Totally, 436 electricity poles will be installed along the route.

Meanwhile, deputy governor Mawlawi Mohammad Anwar Dinparwar stressed the importance of protecting public property, fulfilling responsibilities, and ensuring the safety of public facilities. He urged residents-especially community elders of Baraki Barak and Charkh districts-to cooperate fully with engineers and help safeguard public infrastructure.

Four months ago, the national power company also launched a 40-megawatt solar power project and the construction of a substation in Mohammad Agha district of Logar.

