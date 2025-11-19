Dwellsy Releases Q3 2025 Rental Housing Index Report

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Dwellsy today published its Q3 2025 Rental Housing Index Report, an in-depth, data-driven analysis of rental price movements across the U.S. Using exclusive first-party data sourced from more than 16 million listings, the report examines pricing patterns for three-bedroom houses and one-bedroom apartments, supported by detailed results from 10 major U.S. metros that reveal emerging regional rent trends.

Nationally, three-bedroom houses averaged $1,945 in Q3 2025, reflecting a 0.3% year-over-year increase. One-bedroom apartments averaged $1,386, marking a 0.5% year-over-year decline. Because these unit types represent the two most common rental types, they serve as reliable indicators of broader rental market direction.

“Reliable rental data is essential far beyond traditional housing analysis,” said Jonas Bordo, CEO of Dwellsy.“With 40% of Americans renting, these signals are a powerful indicator of how people live, move, and make choices. Our Q3 report relies on accurate, high-coverage first-party data to document emerging patterns that inform decision-making for operators, investors, and product teams.”

Key findings from the Dwellsy Rental Housing Index Report:

Houses (3-Bedroom Single-Family Rentals)

National house rents are up 0.3% or $6 in the year leading up to Q3 2025.

Amongst major metros, Chicago stood out, posting the largest gain, a 6.7% year-over-year increase.

Other large metros generally saw flat to modest increases in house rents.

Apartments (1-Bedroom Multifamily Units)

Apartment pricing declined 0.5%, continuing a moderate/flat trend for the fifth consecutive year.

New York had the largest increases in the category, recording a 6.9% year-over-year increase through Q3 2025.

Several metros reported mild year-over-year declines, aligning with the national 0.5% decrease.

Market Context

Over the past several years, the U.S. rental market has shifted from rapid pandemic-era increases to a more stable overall pattern. House rents have moved into a period of stabilization following the 2022–2023 correction, while apartment prices have remained essentially flat for five consecutive years. Q3 2025 reflects this broader normalization, with national averages changing only modestly and metro-level results showing clear regional differences in how house and apartment prices have evolved across major markets.

According to Bordo,“With rents effectively flat to down over the past year, it's tough out there for everyone. For renters, affordability is at an all-time low, so lower increases are nice, but not enough help. For rental owners and managers, the rent increases aren't enough to cover the cost increases they're facing.”

Conclusion

As the rental market continues to normalize after years of volatility, the Q3 2025 Rental Housing Index Report provides a clear, data-driven view of current prices and their projected direction. By combining national trends with metro-level detail, the report highlights a landscape defined by stabilization, regional divergence, and widening differences between houses and apartments. These insights equip operators, investors, and product teams with the context they need to understand shifting renter demand and plan confidently for the year ahead.

The full report, including metro-level performance charts and downloadable data, is available here.

About Dwellsy

Dwellsy is the leading source of rental housing market data in the United States, built on more than 16 million listings from 25,000+ property managers. Powered by accurate, first-party data collected directly from the source, Dwellsy delivers the rental intelligence behind market analysis, product development, and investment planning nationwide. Learn more about Dwellsy.