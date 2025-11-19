Heartland/Rasmussen Poll: 41% Of Young Voters Support Giving Artificial Intelligence Sweeping Government Powers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 41% of likely voters aged 18-39 voiced support for a proposal to give an advanced AI system authority to control public policymaking decisions; 36% of likely voters aged 18-39 said they would support a proposal that would give AI the“authority to determine the rights that belong to individuals and families, including rights related to speech, religious practices, government authority, and property”; 35% said they would support a proposal to give AI authority to control all the world's largest militaries

SCHAUMBURG, IL, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A shocking new poll by The Heartland Institute's Glenn C. Haskins Emerging Issues Center and Rasmussen Reports reveals that many young voters are ready to hand unprecedented authority to artificial intelligence. The survey found that large segments of the youngest generation of voters favor proposals that would transfer constitutional, political, and even military control to advanced AI systems.

The survey included 1,496 likely voters aged 18-39. It was completed on November 2, 2025.

AI Policy Making: Forty one percent of young voters support a theoretical proposal to give advanced artificial intelligence systems the authority to control the majority of public policy decisions. More than half (55%) of self-identified conservatives voiced support for this proposal. Support was also high (54%) amongst those between the ages of 25-29.

AI Determining Rights: Thirty six percent of young voters support a theoretical proposal that would grant AI the power to determine the“rights that belong to individuals and families, including rights related to speech, religious practices, government authority, and property.” Half (50%) of self-identified conservatives voiced support for this proposal.

AI Controlling Militaries: More than a third (35%) of young voters said they would support a theoretical proposal that would“give an advanced AI system the authority to control all of the world's largest militaries, with the express purpose of reducing the number of people who die from war.” The youngest group of voters polled (18-24) voiced support at a rate of 40%.

The poll has a margin of sampling error of +/- 3 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence.

See the full results of the poll below, including some of the key data from the crosstabs.

The following quote, provided by a Heartland Institute expert, can be used for attribution:

“These results are stunning. What we are seeing is the early emergence of an AI strong man mentality among younger Americans. Younger generations are increasingly disillusioned with the failures of traditional institutions, so much so, that they are willing to hand control to artificial intelligence.

“For many, the thought process is: These institutions are already so broken, corrupt, and ineffective, how could it get any worse if we were to put AI in charge? These poll results illustrate an incredibly dangerous trajectory for any society that values personal autonomy and liberty.”

Donald Kendal

Director

Glenn C. Haskins Emerging Issues Center

The Heartland Institute

Survey of 1,496 18-39 US Likely Voters

Conducted October 31 – November 2, 2025, by Rasmussen Reports and

the Glenn C. Haskins Emerging Issues Center

Significant advancements have been made in the fields of artificial intelligence and data collection, causing some to suggest that AI take a more influential role in society. Many Americans are unhappy with the effectiveness of federal and state government officials, agencies, and politicians. If AI continues to improve, would you support a proposal to take power away from most human lawmakers and instead give an advanced AI system the authority to control the majority of public policy decisions?

20% Strongly support

21% Somewhat support

15% Somewhat oppose

34% Strongly oppose

10% Not sure

Many Americans are dissatisfied with the U.S. Constitution and the Supreme Court. If AI continues to improve, would you support a proposal to revise the Constitution so that an advanced AI system has the authority to determine the rights that belong to individuals and families, including rights related to speech, religious practices, government authority, and property?

15% Strongly support

21% Somewhat support

18% Somewhat oppose

38% Strongly oppose

9% Not sure

Military conflicts continue to rage around the world, including in Ukraine. If AI continues to improve, would you support a proposal to give an advanced AI system the authority to control all of the world's largest militaries, with the express purpose of reducing the number of people who die from war?

15% Strongly support

20% Somewhat support

16% Somewhat oppose

40% Strongly oppose

9% Not sure

NOTE: Margin of Sampling Error, +/- 3 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence

