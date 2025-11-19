Cequence Security Ranked Number 128 Fastest-Growing Company In North America On The 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500TM

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Attributes 652% Revenue Growth from 2021-2024 to Accelerated Platform Innovation, Strong Partnership Ecosystem to Combat Fast-Evolving Bot, API, and Agentic AI Security Threats

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cequence Security, a pioneer in application and API security, today announced it ranked 128 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 TM, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 31st year. Cequence grew 652% between 2021 and 2024 and advanced significantly from its 2024 ranking of 307.

“Earning a spot on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 for the second year in a row reflects Cequence's relentless focus on innovation and excellence,” said Ameya Talwalkar, CEO at Cequence.“Our growth continues to be fueled by a powerful combination of cutting-edge technology, trusted partnerships, and a deep commitment to protecting and enabling our customers in an increasingly automated and AI-driven world.”

“This year's rankings highlight both enduring leadership and breakthrough momentum,” said Wolfe Tone, US Deloitte Private & Emerging Client Portfolio leader and partner, Deloitte Tax LLP.“More than half of the winners are prior honorees, yet the majority of the top ten are first-time entrants - demonstrating the staying power of established leaders alongside the accelerating growth of new innovators across key sectors. As in previous years, private companies continue to dominate, underscoring the agility that private enterprises bring to competitive markets, enabling the exceptional triple and quadruple digit growth reflected in these rankings.”

Cequence's ranking in the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 follows a year of strong growth and momentum, including:



Technology Innovation: Launched the Cequence AI Gateway, a breakthrough solution connecting AI agents and enterprise applications with built-in guardrails to ensure secure, controlled productivity gains.

Partner Program Expansion: Introduced a structured, tiered partner program with new enablement and profitability tools, making Cequence one of the few API security and bot management companies fully committed to a channel-only model, driving 74% of net-new revenue. Industry Accolades & Awards: Recognized as a leader in API security by KuppingerCole; honored with Global InfoSec Awards for Hot Company in API Security and Most Innovative in Bot Management; named to the 2025 Cyber 66 Elite.



About Cequence Security

Cequence is a pioneer in API security and bot management, making the applications and APIs that organizations depend on AI-ready while protecting them from attacks, business logic abuse, and fraud. Our unique solutions unlock the promise of agentic AI productivity while providing real-time security against increasingly subtle and sophisticated threats. Cequence delivers value in minutes rather than days or weeks with a highly scalable no-code, no-risk approach. Trusted by the largest and most demanding private and public sector organizations, Cequence protects more than 10 billion daily API interactions and 4 billion user accounts. To learn more, visit .

About the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 31st year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies - both public and private - in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2021 to 2024.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or proprietary technology that significantly contributes to the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million, with a growth rate of 50% or greater. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America (United States and Canada).



