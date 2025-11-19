Sustainable Tourism In La Paz, Baja California Sur.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Join the regenerative activities on your next autumn trip to this sea-land paradise.

La Paz, Baja California Sur, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La Paz, B.C.S. – For nature enthusiasts, sustainability is essential, and La Paz, BCS, as a tourism destination, has fantastic initiatives for your upcoming Fall and Winter travel plans.

Discover how this community is working together for a better future by connecting science, research, and technology, driven by a passion for nature and love for the community.

Pearls, Oysters, and Corals

Located at Pichilingue Port, twenty-five minutes from Downtown, you can find farms for pearls, oysters, and Concha Nacar. A spectacular place where you can explore the ecosystem, processes, and efforts to maintain, create, and help these natural wonders thrive.

Founded in 1999 by a group of marine biologists, who are committed to“the conservation of natural populations everlasting to future generations, and to grow these species to induce the formation of half pearls (mabes) and free pearls for commercialization”.

Walk and learn about pearl history, its characteristics, and interactions with humans, crabs, starfish, sea urchins, and fish. You could also dive or snorkel to observe the pearl farms and experience this sustainable process.

Another ongoing activity in this location is the cultivation of coral farms. Discover these fantastic and beautiful fish. Learn about coral reefs, their importance, and their symbiotic relationship with other marine animals.

Totoaba, Red Snapper, and Oyster

A clear example of a regenerative aquaculture process is the Totoaba (Mexican Seabass) farms. This Gulf of California endemic fish is raised just 50 km north of La Paz, BCS, and 2 km from the coast.

The area is a 350-hectare Wildlife Conservation Unit, and every summer since 2015, approximately 40,000 Totoabas have been released into the Gulf of California.

The totoaba is a magnificent fish that can live up to 25 years, grow up to 2 metres, and weigh more than 100 kilograms.

The same holistic approach has cultivated the Red Snapper and oysters of Santomar.“The sea is sacred, and humans depend on it. That's why we should respect, care for, and develop its richness responsibly.”

Cacachilas Ranch

Forty-five minutes from Downtown La Paz, B.C.S., and half an hour from El Sargento and La Ventana communities, you will discover another example of regenerative effort. The farm“offers guests unique opportunities to experience conservation and ranching activities in the heart of the rugged, arid Sierra Cacachilas mountains."

This adventure camp features over 60 kilometres of trails. A paradise for hiking, mountain biking, running, and mule riding, with breathtaking views of La Ventana Bay, Cerralvo Island, and Sierra de la Laguna, the highest peak in Baja California Sur.

One of those trails, the Santa Rosa, was designed by the International Mountain Biking Association (IMBA).

You can go birdwatching in the morning, stargazing at night, and participate in workshops in between, like artisan cheese and honey harvesting.

The Don Diablo Trail Run

If you are a die-hard runner, the Don Diablo competition should be your next challenge. Explore the ranch and Sierra de las Cacachilas region with 18K, 37K or the two-day 50K running,“connecting with nature and the community through one of the sports with the lowest environmental impact.”

All these initiatives share a simple yet powerful goal: to protect, restore, and preserve marine and land ecosystems, as humanity relies on them.

Organize Your Natural Adventure

Pack all your gear: swimsuit, shorts, sunglasses, cap or wide-brimmed hat, long- and short-sleeved shirts, hiking boots or shoes, bandanna, flip-flops, water bottle, camera, and binoculars as well.

Organize your Activities

La Paz, BCS, has a truly welcoming community. They will be happy to be part of your journey. Call them and plan your entire visit with authentic Mexican flavour.

Information and Details

Visit the official websites of La Paz, BCS,;,,, and.

