Marilou Seiff To Retire From Marine Science Institute In 2026, National Search Underway For Next Executive Director

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Marine Science Institute (MSI) announced today that Marilou Seiff, Executive Director, will retire on June 30, 2026. A comprehensive, nationwide search for her successor, led by Potrero Group, will commence in November 2025 to ensure a smooth leadership transition.

After more than 30 years of dedicated service, the Board of Directors expresses its deep appreciation for her visionary leadership and transformative impact on marine science education across the Bay Area. "Marilou has been an extraordinary leader for MSI, instrumental in building a strong, creative educational program with outstanding staff," said Board Co-Chair Tuan Nguyen. "The impact she's had, expanding young minds that stretch back generations, is truly remarkable."

Seiff joined MSI in 1996 as a marine educator, ascending to Executive Director in 2003. Throughout her tenure, she championed experiential, hands-on learning, establishing MSI as a trusted leader in environmental education. Under her guidance, the organization significantly expanded its reach, diversified its programming, and forged lasting connections with schools, families, and community partners.

Her leadership was instrumental in broadening MSI's educational offerings, increasing access for diverse audiences, and ensuring the organization's long-term strength through enhanced governance, operations, and financial sustainability. Underpinning this was a deepened commitment to hands-on programs, including Marine Science Camps and popular public events like Earth Day on the Bay, which connect thousands to environmental science each year.

Among her key achievements, Seiff partnered with the Board to complete a successful capital campaign, restructured MSI's business model to achieve financial stability, and aligned the curriculum with the Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS), ensuring programs remain current, accessible, and impactful.

"It has been the honor of a lifetime to help grow and sustain MSI over the years," said Seiff. "The schools, teachers, families, communities, and, especially, the students we work with every day make this the best job in the world!”

“Through the ups and downs of the Bay Area, pandemic, and educational priorities, Marilou has been the foundation of MSI,” noted Board Co-Chair Neeraj Pendse.“The next Executive Director will have big shoes to fill, and a solid, impactful platform on which to build.”

About Marine Science Institute

The Marine Science Institute is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with a mission to inspire environmental stewardship through hands-on learning and exploration of San Francisco Bay ecosystems. MSI provides memorable learning experiences to approximately 40,000 youth and families each year through educational programming, school field trips, and public events held at the MSI campus in Redwood City and throughout Bay Area communities. Learn more at sfbaymsi.

