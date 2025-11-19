Tran Tien Cong Hits Amazon Best-Seller Status With 'Living Truth' Co-Authored With Jack Canfield

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- SuccessBooksproudly celebrates the outstanding achievement of "Living Truth” co-authored by Tran Tien Cong, alongside Jack Canfield and distinguished professionals worldwide. Launched on November 13th, 2025, the book has achieved Amazon Best-Seller status, marking a significant milestone in its journey.

“Living Truth” made an exceptional debut on launch day, securing placement on multiple Amazon Best Seller lists. The book earned spots in both the Marketing and Sales & Selling Best Seller categories, reflecting its powerful impact and strong reader response. In addition,“Living Truth” also charted on five Amazon New Release lists, further highlighting the book's momentum and the excitement surrounding its debut.

Central to the success of "Living Truth" is Tran's chapter, "Signal By Signal.” Tran shares his powerful journey from feeling trapped in a high-paying but unfulfilling oil rig job to becoming the founder of Vietnam's first coaching institute. Guided by faith, intuition, and courage, he transformed fear into freedom, proving that true success begins when we trust the inner signals leading us toward purpose and meaning.



Meet Tran Tien Cong:

Tran Tien Cong is the Founder of the Vietnam Coaching Institute (VCI) – the first organization in Vietnam to provide professional coaching certification programs aligned with the standards of the International Coaching Federation (ICF). Since 2012, he has been recognized as a pioneer who laid the foundation for the coaching profession in Vietnam, with a vision to establish coaching as both a sustainable career path and a conscious way of living. Cong is a Master coach with more than 3,500 hours of coaching experience, working with leaders, entrepreneurs, and aspiring coaches across diverse industries.



Over the past 13 years, he has trained and mentored more than 2,000 leaders and professional coaches, supporting them in mastering core coaching skills, developing a strong professional mindset, and building successful coaching businesses. He is widely regarded as the top-of-mind mentor for anyone in Vietnam looking to build a serious and sustainable coaching career - the one people seek out when they are ready to go professional. He is also affectionately known as“Coach's Mentor” for his role in shaping multiple generations of Vietnamese coaches.



He is the first Vietnamese author to write three in-depth books on coaching:

.The Journey to Becoming a Professional Coach

.Freelance Coach

.Launch Your Solopreneur Career with Coaching Skills

These works are praised for their clarity, practicality, and ability to shape the mindset and method of new coaches in Vietnam.



In addition, Cong is the creator of two highly effective and easy-to-apply frameworks:

.Inspirational Coaching Matrix – a 12-step model that helps coaches confidently deliver transformational results for clients.

.Closing Matrix – an 8-step sales system that turns leads into paying clients, often boosting closing rates and revenue by 30–100%.



He holds certifications from globally respected organizations such as Marshall Goldsmith Stakeholder Centered Coaching, John Mattone Intelligent Leadership Coaching, and Tony Robbins Coach Training. He has delivered coaching and leadership programs for leading corporations including AEON, P&G, Heineken, PepsiCo, Techcombank, and Prudential.



Beyond his professional life, Cong enjoys reading, learning from global thought leaders, and watching Premier League football. He enjoys a peaceful, grounded life with his wife Willow, their two daughters Moon and May, and their little dog Chu Chu.



