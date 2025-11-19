Managed Hybrid Cloud Services Competitive Landscape Report 2025: Assessment Of BT, DXC, IBM, Lumen, Orange, Rackspace, Telefonica, T-Systems

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key market opportunities in the managed hybrid cloud space include offering advanced FinOps tools, AI-enabled operations, enhanced security, and sovereign cloud solutions. Providers can capitalize on demand for efficient orchestration, compliance, and cost management in complex enterprise cloud environments.

Dublin, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Managed Hybrid Cloud Services: Competitive Landscape Assessment" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Evaluation of leading managed hybrid cloud providers (BT, DXC, IBM, Lumen, Orange, Rackspace, Telefonica, T-Systems) and others, with focus on FinOps, AI, security, and sovereign cloud 120 source

As demand for cloud services soared, providers of traditional hosted services expanded their catalogs to meet market requirements for migration and management support. This product class focuses on a mix of enterprise-focused companies that run the gamut from telco-based providers and cloud specialists to system integrators (SIs).

The managed hybrid cloud service providers' value proposition is they can help enterprise clients navigate often complex cloud architectures and more effectively orchestrate hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Increasingly, enterprises are pressing their cloud providers to offer FinOps - cloud financial management tools - to better measure the cost-effectiveness of their deployments and to maximize the efficiency of their environments.

Provides a comprehensive assessment of managed hybrid cloud leaders, highlighting 2025 innovations (Rackspace CMP, Telefonica-Wiz, Orange Quantum Defender, IBM CephaaS) that reshape orchestration, security, and sovereignty strategies source.

Links provider ecosystems, FinOps tools, AI-enabled operations, and sovereign cloud offerings to enterprise priorities, showing how hybrid services deliver compliance, agility, and cost efficiency in complex environments.

Companies Featured



BT

DXC

IBM

Lumen

Orange Business

Rackspace

Telefonica

T-Systems

DigitalOcean

Hostwinds CGI

