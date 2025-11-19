Quantum Risk Turns Real For Cryptocurrencies, And SEALSQ Delivers The Roadmap To Mitigate The Risk





This announcement follows public comments by Vitalik Buterin, co-founder of Ethereum, who recently cautioned that the threat posed by quantum computers is no longer theoretical. Citing Metaculus forecasts, he noted a 20% probability that quantum machines capable of breaking today's cryptography could arrive before 2030, significantly earlier than many experts anticipated. While the median expectation for“Q-day” remains around 2040, Buterin emphasized that the danger is real, it could come a decade earlier than expected, and the time to prepare is now.

At Devconnect Buenos Aires in November 2025, Buterin reinforced this urgency, stressing that quantum computers will be able to break elliptic-curve cryptography, the foundational security layer of Ethereum and most modern digital systems. He called on the entire Ethereum ecosystem to begin adopting quantum-resistant foundations within the next few years, even pointing to the 2028 U.S. election as a highly visible milestone where the emerging quantum threat could have real-world consequences.

Carlos Moreira, CEO of SEALSQ, noted,“Vitalik Buterin's warning should be a wake-up call for every sector that depends on digital trust. Whether Q-day arrives in 2030 or 2040, the transition to post-quantum cryptography will take years. Organizations that fail to begin migrating today may find themselves exposed to catastrophic vulnerabilities tomorrow.”

Mr. Moreira continued,“Preparing for the post-quantum era is no longer optional. SEALSQ is committed to providing the hardware and cryptographic frameworks necessary to ensure trust and resilience in a world where quantum computing becomes a practical reality.”

SEALSQ and WISeKey Move Decisively to Secure the Post-Quantum Future

SEALSQ and its parent company, WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey” or the“Company”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity and IoT company, have have already taken strong action. The combination of WISeKey's post-quantum Root of Trust and SEALSQ's post-quantum hardware, firmware, and semiconductor platforms, including its Quantum Shield" QS7001 secure hardware platform, provides a powerful mitigation strategy against the coming quantum era. SEALSQ has now announced a comprehensive Post-Quantum Cryptocurrency Protection Roadmap designed to safeguard digital assets across the entire blockchain ecosystem.

This roadmap includes the integration of NIST-selected algorithms such as:



Quantum-resistant secure element chips and TPMs for hardware wallets

A next-generation PKI platform with quantum-safe certificates

Quantum-resilient mining and staking mechanisms Coordinated partnerships with developers, exchanges, and regulators to establish sector-wide standards.

Together with breakthrough post-quantum chips such as the QS7001, this suite of technologies positions SEALSQ and WISeKey as global leaders delivering the protection blueprint the industry urgently needs, just as the quantum threat accelerates faster than anticipated.

SEALCOIN: Bringing Post-Quantum Security Directly to M2M Payments

In parallel, SEALSQ's sister company, SEALCOIN is already leveraging this foundation. The SEALCOIN platform integrates the WISeKey's post-quantum Root of Trust and SEALSQ's quantum-resistant algorithms directly into its protocol, ensuring that every device, agent, and payment flow benefit from quantum-safe protection.

Furthermore, the SEALCOIN team is contributing to Layer-1 quantum-resilience efforts within the broader blockchain ecosystem, helping accelerate the adoption of quantum-secure cryptography at the distributed-ledger level. This end-to-end approach, from chip to protocol, positions SEALCOIN as one of the first M2M and agent-based payment infrastructures designed natively for a post-quantum world where autonomous devices and intelligent agents require high-assurance digital trust to transact safely.

