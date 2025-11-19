Oncology Collaboration And Licensing Analysis Report And Directory 2025: Upfront, Milestone, And Royalties For 3,000+ Deals By Company A-Z, Therapy Focus And Technology Type
Fully revised and updated, the report provides details of 3,000+ oncology deals from 2020 to 2025.
The report provides access to deal payment terms as announced between the parties. This data provides useful insight into the payment and other deal terms. Oncology Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides a comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the oncology deals entered into by the world's leading biopharma companies.
Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered and rights transferred - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.
This report contains a comprehensive listing of collaboration and licensing deals announced since 2020 as recorded in the Current Agreements deals and alliances database, including financial terms where available, plus links to online copies of actual licensing contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.
The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of oncology dealmaking and business activities. The introductory chapters focus on delivering an understanding of oncology deal structuring, with Chapter 1 offering an introduction and Chapter 2 providing a detailed analysis of trends in oncology dealmaking. Chapter 3 presents financial deal terms, categorized by headline value and other payment milestones.
The subsequent chapters review the top biopharma companies actively engaging in oncology deals, offering insights into published contract agreements and a directory organized by therapeutic targets and more.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Chapter 1 - Introduction
Chapter 2 - Trends in oncology dealmaking
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Oncology partnering over the years
2.3. Oncology partnering by deal type
2.4. Oncology partnering by industry sector
2.5. Oncology partnering by stage of development
2.6. Oncology partnering by technology type
2.7. Oncology partnering by therapeutic indication
Chapter 3 - Financial deal terms for oncology partnering
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Disclosed financials terms for oncology partnering
3.3. Oncology partnering headline values
3.4. Oncology deal upfront payments
3.5. Oncology deal milestone payments
3.6. Oncology royalty rates
Chapter 4 - Leading oncology deals and dealmakers
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Most active in oncology partnering
4.3. List of most active dealmakers in oncology
4.4. Top oncology deals by value
Chapter 5 - Oncology contract document directory
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Oncology partnering deals where contract document available
Chapter 6 - Oncology dealmaking by therapeutic target
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Deals by oncology therapeutic target
Companies Featured
- 1ST Biotherapeutics 2cureX 2seventy bio 3B Pharmaceuticals 3D Medicines 3SBio 3T Biosciences 4baseCare 4bases 4C Biomed 4D Path 4D Pharma 7 Hills Pharma 9 Meters Biopharma 48Hour Discovery 111 A*STAR Agency for Science A*STAR Bioprocessing Technology Institute A*STAR Singapore Immunology Network A*STAR' Institute of Molecular and Cell Biology A2 Biotherapeutics A2A Pharmaceuticals A3P Biomedical Aadi Bioscience Aarvik Therapeutics Abbisko Therapeutics Abbott Laboratories Abbvie Abcam AbCellera Biologics Abdul Latif Jameel Health AbelZeta Pharma Abera Bioscience Abilita Bio Abilita Therapeutics Abintus Bio Ablaze Pharmaceuticals ABL Bio Ab Magnitude Ventures Abound Bio Abpro Abramson Cancer Center AbSci AbTherx AbTis ABVC BioPharma Abveris ABX Academic Breast Cancer Consortium Accelerated Biosciences
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment