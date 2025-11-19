Reduce, Reuse, Rejoice: 5 Holiday Hacks For Eco-Friendly Celebrations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MISSION, Kan., Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Family Features) Holiday celebrations bring joy, laughter and lasting memories – but they can also leave behind a sleigh full of waste. From food scraps and empty bottles to wrapping paper and decorations, the season can leave your home full of items that could be reused or recycled.









In fact, household waste increases nearly 25% between Thanksgiving and New Year's Day, according to survey results from the Center for Biological Diversity. That's a lot of leftovers, garland and glass that could be kept out of landfills.

To help you cut down on trash and embrace a joyful, less-waste holiday season, the experts at CalRecycle offer these five holiday hacks to help you save cash and protect the planet.

1. Plan Meals to Waste Less and Save More



Shop your pantry first to avoid buying what you already have.

Buy only what you need and prepare recipes based on guest count.

Choose local ingredients from sources like farmers markets that minimize packaging. Send guests home with leftovers in reusable containers or freeze extras for future meals.



2. Recycle Food Scraps



Not all food can be saved, but it doesn't have to go in the trash.

Compost fruit and vegetable trimmings, eggshells, coffee grounds and plate scrapings. Trashed food makes climate pollution in landfills. Recycle it in your green bin instead.

Most California communities now offer green bin composting. Learn what goes in the green bin by visiting the Curb Your Food Scraps page on. Set out a clearly labeled“food scraps” bin next to your trash, as well as a recycling bin for bottles, cans and other containers so everyone can participate.



3. Eat, Drink and Be Eco-Friendly



Use reusable plates, cups and utensils instead of disposable options.

Decorate with items you can use year after year or make compostable decor from natural materials.

Collect empty wine, liquor, juice or other California Redemption Value (CRV)-eligible containers and cash them in once the party is over. Serve water in reusable pitchers or carafes instead of single-use plastic bottles.



4. Give Greener Gifts



Choose experiences over stuff, like tickets to events, museum or club memberships, registrations for classes or shared adventures.

Wrap gifts in fabric, scarves or reusable tins. Or use recyclable paper without glitter or foil.

Personalize presents with homemade crafts, baked goods or services that reduce packaging. Prioritize gifts from local and sustainable businesses that are committed to ethical sourcing, minimal packaging and recycled materials.



5. Sort Holiday Waste the Right Way



After the celebrations, check local recycling rules for how to properly dispose of:



Batteries



Holiday lights

Christmas trees

Drop off CRV-eligible beverage containers, such as wine and spirit containers, at your nearest recycling site for cash back. Donate unwanted gifts or gently used holiday items to local charities or thrift stores.



Make this season joyful and sustainable by finding more tips and recycling locations near you at.

Photo courtesy of Shutterstock

