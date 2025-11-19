BISJ Redefines Post-16 Education In Jeddah First School To Offer IB, A-Level, And BTEC Pathways.

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) New Sixth Form options cater to every student's ambition and learning style

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia -November 2025 – The British International School Jeddah (BISJ) has made history as the first school in Jeddah to offer three of the world's leading post-16 qualifications: The International Baccalaureate (IB), A-Level, and BTEC (Business and Technology Education Council).

This bold expansion of BISJ's Sixth Form curriculum provides students with unprecedented choice and flexibility in shaping their future pathways. Whether their ambitions lie in top-tier global universities, entrepreneurial ventures, or industry-focused careers.



International Baccalaureate (IB): A globally recognised programme that fosters critical thinking, academic breadth, and international-mindedness – for students seeking a balanced, research-driven curriculum.

A-Level: UK-based qualifications allowing students to specialise in subjects they're passionate about – suited to learners who thrive in a focused, exam-based approach. BTEC (Business and Technology Education Council): Vocational qualifications that combine coursework, projects, and practical experience – for students who prefer hands-on learning and want to build career-ready skills.

Academic Pathways at BISJ

A-Level and BTEC pathways will be available from the 2026/27 academic year.

“At BISJ, we believe every student should have the opportunity to pursue a route that fits their aspirations, whether that is a rigorous academic programme, a balanced blend of coursework and exams, or a practical, career-focused qualification,” said Helen Olds, Director of BISJ.“By offering IB, A Level, and BTEC, we are giving our students the flexibility and choice to thrive.”



Comprehensive university and careers guidance, supporting applications to top global universities.

Extensive co-curricular and leadership opportunities that build confidence and character. A strong focus on wellbeing and pastoral care, ensuring students are supported both academically and personally.

In addition to academic pathways, BISJ's Sixth Form experience is designed to prepare students for life beyond school through:

“This expansion reflects BISJ's commitment to empowering every learner,” added Michael Holiday, Head of Secondary at BISJ.“Our Sixth Form brings together academic excellence, personal development, and real-world readiness, ensuring students are equipped to lead with confidence in any field they choose.”

To mark this launch, BISJ will host a Sixth Form Information Evening on 30 November 2025, inviting current students and families from across Jeddah to discover more about the pathways, support systems, and enrichment opportunities available.

About the British International School of Jeddah (BISJ)

Founded in 1977, the British International School of Jeddah (BISJ) has grown and evolved alongside the city it calls home. Originally established as The Continental School by a group of expatriate families with support from the British and Belgian embassies, BISJ began as a small“villa school” serving Jeddah's international community.

Today, it is a thriving, fully accredited international school of over 1,340 students representing more than 60 nationalities.

BISJ provides an excellent British-style education with an international perspective, within a safe and inclusive environment where students feel respected, valued, and inspired to succeed. Guided by the vision“Learning to Live, Learning to Learn, Learning to Lead,” BISJ empowers students to become balanced, principled, and forward-thinking global citizens.

The school is accredited by the Council of International Schools (CIS), the New England Association of Schools and Colleges (NEASC), and the Council of British International Schools (COBIS), and is authorised by both the International Baccalaureate Organisation (IBO) and Cambridge International Examinations (CIE). BISJ is also a proud member of British Schools in the Middle East (BSME) and operates under the licence of the Saudi Ministry of Education.

For nearly five decades, BISJ has remained a cornerstone of Jeddah's educational landscape; fostering academic excellence, cultural understanding, and leadership in generations of learners.