BISJ Redefines Post-16 Education In Jeddah First School To Offer IB, A-Level, And BTEC Pathways.
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) New Sixth Form options cater to every student's ambition and learning style Jeddah, Saudi Arabia -November 2025 – The British International School Jeddah (BISJ) has made history as the first school in Jeddah to offer three of the world's leading post-16 qualifications: The International Baccalaureate (IB), A-Level, and BTEC (Business and Technology Education Council).
This bold expansion of BISJ's Sixth Form curriculum provides students with unprecedented choice and flexibility in shaping their future pathways. Whether their ambitions lie in top-tier global universities, entrepreneurial ventures, or industry-focused careers. Academic Pathways at BISJ
-
International Baccalaureate (IB): A globally recognised programme that fosters critical thinking, academic breadth, and international-mindedness – for students seeking a balanced, research-driven curriculum.
A-Level: UK-based qualifications allowing students to specialise in subjects they're passionate about – suited to learners who thrive in a focused, exam-based approach.
BTEC (Business and Technology Education Council): Vocational qualifications that combine coursework, projects, and practical experience – for students who prefer hands-on learning and want to build career-ready skills.
-
Comprehensive university and careers guidance, supporting applications to top global universities.
Extensive co-curricular and leadership opportunities that build confidence and character.
A strong focus on wellbeing and pastoral care, ensuring students are supported both academically and personally.
