Metabolic Collaboration And Licensing Agreements Analysis Report And Directory 2025: Upfront, Milestone, And Royalties For 576 Deals By Company A-Z, Therapy Focus And Technology Type
Fully revised and updated, the report provides details of 576 metabolic deals from 2019 to 2025.
The report provides access to deal payment terms as announced between the parties. This data provides useful insight into the payment and other deal terms. Metabolic Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides a comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the metabolic deals entered into by the world's leading biopharma companies.
Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered and rights transferred - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.
This report contains a comprehensive listing of collaboration and licensing deals announced since 2019 as recorded in the Current Agreements deals and alliances database, including financial terms where available, plus links to online copies of actual licensing contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.
The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of metabolic dealmaking and business activities. The introductory chapter presents the report, followed by an analysis of metabolic dealmaking trends in chapter two. The subsequent chapter delves into the financial terms of such deals, covering aspects like headline value, upfront payments, milestone payments, and royalty rates. Leading biopharma companies in metabolic dealmaking are reviewed in chapter four, while chapter five offers a detailed assessment of metabolic deals since 2019. Lastly, chapter six organizes metabolic deals by therapeutic targets.
The report also includes numerous table and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in metabolic deal making since 2019. In addition, a comprehensive deal directory is provided organized by company A-Z and technology type. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.
Metabolic Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides the reader with the following key benefits:
- Understand deal trends since 2019 Browse metabolic collaboration and licensing deals Benchmark analysis - identify market value of transactions Financials terms - upfront, milestone, royalties Directory of deals by company A-Z, therapy focus and technology type Leading deals by value Most active dealmakers Identify assets and deal terms for each transaction Access contract documents - insights into deal structures Due diligence - assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies Save hundreds of hours of research time
Analyzing contract agreements allows due diligence of:
- What are the precise rights granted or optioned? What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company? What exclusivity is granted? What is the payment structure for the deal? How are sales and payments audited? What is the deal term? How are the key terms of the agreement defined? How are IPRs handled and owned? Who is responsible for commercialization? Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture? How is confidentiality and publication managed? How are disputes to be resolved? Under what conditions can the deal be terminated? What happens when there is a change of ownership? What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed? Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon? Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type? Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Chapter 1 - Introduction
Chapter 2 - Trends in metabolic dealmaking
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Metabolic partnering over the years
2.3. Metabolic partnering by deal type
2.4. Metabolic partnering by industry sector
2.5. Metabolic partnering by stage of development
2.6. Metabolic partnering by technology type
2.7. Metabolic partnering by therapeutic indication
Chapter 3 - Financial deal terms for metabolic partnering
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Disclosed financials terms for metabolic partnering
3.3. Metabolic partnering headline values
3.4. Metabolic deal upfront payments
3.5. Metabolic deal milestone payments
3.6. Metabolic royalty rates
Chapter 4 - Leading metabolic deals and dealmakers
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Most active in metabolic partnering
4.3. List of most active dealmakers in metabolic
4.4. Top metabolic deals by value
Chapter 5 - Metabolic contract document directory
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Metabolic partnering deals where contract document available
Chapter 6 - Metabolic dealmaking by therapeutic target
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Deals by metabolic therapeutic target
Companies Featured
- Abbisko Therapeutics Adaptive Phage Therapeutics Aeglea BioTherapeutics Albert Einstein College of Medicine Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Amgen Apollo Therapeutics Apellis Pharmaceuticals AScendis Pharma Bracco Imaging Bristol Myers Squibb Cambridge University CASI Pharmaceuticals Centene CRISPR Therapeutics DexCom DNAnexus DSM Emmyon Evotec Genentech Gilead Sciences GlaxoSmithKline Harvard Medical School HitGen Indiana University Ionis Pharmaceuticals Ipsen Johnson & Johnson Medtronic Merck and Co Moderna Novo Nordisk Pfizer Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Roche Sanofi Spark Therapeutics Stanford University Takeda Pharmaceutical Teva Pharmaceuticals University of California, San Francisco University of Oxford Virginia Commonwealth University Washington University in St. Louis Wellcome Trust Yale University Zealand Pharma Zogenix ZyVersa Therapeutics
