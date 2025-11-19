Genitourinary Collaboration And Licensing Agreements Analysis Report And Directory 2025: Upfront, Milestone, And Royalties By Company A-Z, Therapy Focus And Technology Type
Fully revised and updated, the report provides details of 290 genitourinary deals from 2016 to 2025.
The report provides access to deal payment terms as announced between the parties. This data provides useful insight into the payment and other deal terms. Genitourinary Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides a comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the genitourinary deals entered into by the world's leading biopharma companies.
Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deal terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered and rights transferred - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.
This report contains a comprehensive listing of collaboration and licensing deals announced since 2016 as recorded in the Current Agreements deals and alliances database, including financial terms where available, plus links to online copies of actual licensing contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.
The introductory chapters of this report offer a foundational understanding of genitourinary dealmaking and business undertakings. Chapter 1 introduces the report, while chapter 2 analyzes trends in genitourinary dealmaking. Chapter 3 details financial terms based on the stage of development, with various payment metrics outlined. Chapter 4 reviews the top 25 active biopharma companies in the field. Chapter 5 examines deals since 2016 with available contract documents, and Chapter 6 serves as a directory of deals by therapeutic target.
The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in genitourinary deal-making since 2016. In addition, a comprehensive deal directory is provided organized by company A-Z and technology type. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.
Genitourinary Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides the reader with the following key benefits:
- Understand deal trends since 2016 Browse genitourinary collaboration and licensing deals Benchmark analysis - identify market value of transactions Financials terms - upfront, milestone, royalties Directory of deals by company A-Z, therapy focus and technology type Leading deals by value Most active dealmakers Identify assets and deal terms for each transaction Access contract documents - insights into deal structures Due diligence - assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies Save hundreds of hours of research time
Analyzing contract agreements allows due diligence of:
- What are the precise rights granted or optioned? What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company? What exclusivity is granted? What is the payment structure for the deal? How are sales and payments audited? What is the deal term? How are the key terms of the agreement defined? How are IPRs handled and owned? Who is responsible for commercialization? Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture? How is confidentiality and publication managed? How are disputes to be resolved? Under what conditions can the deal be terminated? What happens when there is a change of ownership? What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed? Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon? Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type? Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Chapter 1 - Introduction
Chapter 2 - Trends in genitourinary dealmaking
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Genitourinary partnering over the years
2.3. Genitourinary partnering by deal type
2.4. Genitourinary partnering by industry sector
2.5. Genitourinary partnering by stage of development
2.6. Genitourinary partnering by technology type
2.7. Genitourinary partnering by therapeutic indication
Chapter 3 - Financial deal terms for genitourinary partnering
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Disclosed financials terms for genitourinary partnering
3.3. Genitourinary partnering headline values
3.4. Genitourinary deal upfront payments
3.5. Genitourinary deal milestone payments
3.6. Genitourinary royalty rates
Chapter 4 - Leading genitourinary deals and dealmakers
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Most active in genitourinary partnering
4.3. List of most active dealmakers in genitourinary
4.4. Top genitourinary deals by value
Chapter 5 - Genitourinary contract document directory
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Genitourinary partnering deals where contract document available
Chapter 6 - Genitourinary dealmaking by therapeutic target
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Deals by genitourinary therapeutic target
Deal directory
Deal directory - Genitourinary deals by company A-Z 2016 to 2025
Deal directory - Genitourinary deals by technology type 2016 to 2025
Deal type definitions
Companies Featured
- Abbott Laboratories Abbvie Acer Therapeutics Acerus Acurx Pharmaceuticals AdaptivEndo Advanz Pharma Akebia Therapeutics Alberta Health Services Albert Einstein College of Medicine Alexion Pharmaceuticals Alio Medical AliveCor Alivio Therapeutics Allecra Therapeutics Allegis Pharmaceuticals Allergan Alloy Therapeutics Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Altasciences Altavant Sciences AM-Pharma American Lung Association American Renal Associates American Urological Association Amerigen Pharmaceuticals Amgen Amicus Therapeutics Ampio Pharmaceuticals Angion Biomedica Antares Pharma Anteris Bio Anthem Apellis Pharmaceuticals Aquestive Therapeutics Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Arch Biopartners Ardelyx Arena Pharmaceuticals Arrevus Ascend Clinical ASC Therapeutics Asieris Pharmaceuticals ASKA Pharmaceuticals Aspect Biosystems Assistance Publique-Hopitaux de Paris Astek Diagnostics Astellas Pharma AstraZeneca Astute Medical
