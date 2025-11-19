Evergreen By Gavin Snyder Events To Host Grand Opening At Highland Village November 20

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- Highland Village, Jackson's premiere retail, dining and entertainment destination, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of Evergreen, a floral atelier from Gavin Snyder Events, on Thursday, November 20. A ribbon cutting will take place at 4 p.m. and an open house will follow from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Evergreen's studio at Highland Village, located around the corner from J.McLaughlin, joins the brand's existing Fondren office under the Gavin Snyder Events family. Gavin Snyder Events is one of Mississippi's top wedding and event planning companies.

Fresh floral arrangements will be available for purchase at Evergreen's grand opening, and guests will also have the chance to tour the studio and experience Evergreen's various offerings for the first time. The event will feature catering and a bar by Char Restaurant.

“Florals can take a space and transform it into an immersive experience of beauty and creativity,” said Snyder.“At Evergreen, floral artistry takes center stage, and we are excited to bring Jackson a studio dedicated to creating these special moments.”

Evergreen takes the artistry and meticulous attention to detail that has made Gavin Snyder Events a trusted name across the South and extends it to floral creations that turn both the big and small moments into ones to remember. Guests will find artfully designed floral arrangements for events, special occasions and everyday home enjoyment.

“We are excited to officially welcome Evergreen to Highland Village” said Arielle Weston, WS Development Director of Asset Strategy and Experience.“Gavin and his team have transformed the space into something truly unique, and we can't wait for our guests to see Evergreen's beautiful floral creations.”

For more information about Gavin Snyder Events, visit gavinsnyderevents.