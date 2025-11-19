Gynecology Collaboration And Licensing Deals Agreements Report And Directory 2025: Upfront, Milestone, Royalties By Company A-Z, Therapy Focus And Technology Type

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gynecology Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2016-2025" has been added tooffering.Fully revised and updated, the report provides details of 150 gynecology deals from 2016 to 2025.Gynecology Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides a comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the gynecology deals entered into by the world's leading biopharma companies. The report provides access to deal payment terms as announced between the parties. This data provides useful insight into the payment and other deal terms.Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered and rights transferred - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.This report contains a comprehensive listing of collaboration and licensing deals announced since 2016 as recorded in the Current Agreements deals and alliances database, including financial terms where available, plus links to online copies of actual licensing contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.The initial chapters of this report offer an overview of gynecology dealmaking and business activities. Chapter 1 serves as an introduction to the report, while chapter 2 analyzes the trends in gynecology dealmaking. Chapter 3 discusses the financial deal terms for gynecology deals, sorted by development stage, headline value, upfront payment, milestone payment, and royalty rates. Chapter 4 reviews the top 25 most active biopharma companies in gynecology dealmaking, providing online access to contract documents where available. Chapter 5 gives a detailed overview of gynecology deals signed since 2016, with links to online contract documents, and chapter 6 presents a directory of deals categorized by therapeutic target.The report also includes numerous table and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in gynecology deal making since 2016. In addition, a comprehensive deal directory is provided organized by company A-Z and technology type. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



Understand deal trends since 2016

Browse gynecology collaboration and licensing deals

Benchmark analysis - identify market value of transactions

Financials terms - upfront, milestone, royalties

Directory of deals by company A-Z, therapy focus and technology type

Leading deals by value

Most active dealmakers

Identify assets and deal terms for each transaction

Access contract documents - insights into deal structures

Due diligence - assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies Save hundreds of hours of research time

Gynecology Collaboration and Licensing Deals includes:



Trends in gynecology dealmaking in the biopharma industry

Overview of collaboration and licensing deal structure

Directory of gynecology deal records covering pharmaceutical and biotechnology

The leading gynecology deals by value Most active gynecology licensing dealmakers

Analyzing contract agreements allows due diligence of:



What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type? Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Chapter 1 - Introduction

Chapter 2 - Trends in gynecology dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Gynecology partnering over the years

2.3. Gynecology partnering by deal type

2.4. Gynecology partnering by industry sector

2.5. Gynecology partnering by stage of development

2.6. Gynecology partnering by technology type

2.7. Gynecology partnering by therapeutic indication

Chapter 3 - Financial deal terms for gynecology partnering

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Disclosed financials terms for gynecology partnering

3.3. Gynecology partnering headline values

3.4. Gynecology deal upfront payments

3.5. Gynecology deal milestone payments

3.6. Gynecology royalty rates

Chapter 4 - Leading gynecology deals and dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active in gynecology partnering

4.3. List of most active dealmakers in gynecology

4.4. Top gynecology deals by value

Chapter 5 - Gynecology contract document directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Gynecology partnering deals where contract document available

Chapter 6 - Gynecology dealmaking by therapeutic target

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Deals by gynecology therapeutic target

