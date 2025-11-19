International Poverty Forum Sends First Of Several Containers Of Emergency Relief Supplies To Jamaica Following Devastating Storms

On Tuesday, November 18, volunteers gathered at Caring For Others Headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia, to load the first of several shipping containers filled with essential goods bound for Jamaica. This effort marks the beginning of an ongoing relief mission, with one confirmed shipment and at least 6 additional containers planned for the coming weeks.

Among the donations of new items are:



36 Mattresses

152 Air Mattresses

16 Coleman Cots

154 Pioneer Woman Sheet Sets

2,112 Pioneer Woman Hand Towels

4,250 Bombas Ankle Socks

2,688 District T-Shirts

400 Rubbermaid Wet Mop Handles

576 Rubbermaid Microfiber Cloths

3,456 Cotton Mop Heads

1010 Hygiene Kits

864 Hanes Onsie Sets

540 Nike Kids Sandals

400 Various Adult Footwear 2400 Hanes Lady Shirts, Sports Bra's and Tanks

The relief supplies will be received in Jamaica and distributed through Associated Hanover Charities, a trusted community partner ensuring direct assistance reaches families most in need.

“When disaster strikes, our mission calls us to act immediately,” said Dr. Eslene Richmond-Shockley, Founder, President, and CEO of The International Poverty Forum.“The people of Jamaica are part of our extended global family. Through partnerships and compassion, we're reminding our brothers and sisters that they are not forgotten. By making the effort to source brand new goods, versus used items, our mission to deliver dignity with care is fulfilled.”

The relief effort reflects the ongoing work of the International Poverty Forum, powered by Caring for Others, which unites leaders, corporations, and communities around the world to eradicate poverty and respond swiftly to crises.

“This first container is just the beginning,” added Dr. Richmond-Shockley.“Our goal is to send multiple shipments to ensure families have access to necessities - shelter, clothing, hygiene, and dignity, as they rebuild their lives.”

About the International Poverty Forum

The International Poverty Forum (IPF), is a year-round community action network that turns compassion into measurable progress. We believe poverty is not an identity; it is a disease that can be eradicated when the world works together. Born from the vision and leadership of Caring For Others, IPF unites global leaders, communities, and changemakers to replace awareness with action and words with outcomes. Our work connects conversation to impact, addressing poverty through the foundational pillars of food security, clothing access, and housing, and the transformative pillars of health, education, and economic empowerment.

Guided by founder Dr. Eslene Richmond-Shockley's belief in purpose with proof, IPF transforms ideas into action that restores dignity and opportunity. Every initiative is grounded in respect - a hand up, not a handout - and defined by measurable impact and accountability. Through this commitment to compassion in motion, IPF is building a global movement that transforms lives, communities, and nations, creating a world where poverty no longer limits potential but fuels progress for all.

Media Contact:



Lori Geary, Lexicon Strategies (c/o The International Poverty Forum)

770-265-2769

Website:

