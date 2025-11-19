Block Adds $5 Billion To Share Buyback Program At Investor Day XYZ Stock Gains

Block (XYZ) announced on Wednesday that its board has approved an additional $5 billion for its existing share repurchase program during its 2025 Investor Day.

The move comes on top of a previously authorized $4 billion program, of which roughly $1.1 billion remained unspent at the end of September, the company said in its filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Block can repurchase its Class A shares either on the open market or through private transactions.

XYZ's stock rose as much as 1.8% in pre-market trade. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the Jack Dorsey-led enterprise trended in 'bearish' territory over the past day.

At XYZ's 2025 Investor Day, Block's senior leadership is expected to outline full-year financial guidance for 2026 and provide a three-year outlook. The company said the expanded buyback program is a central part of that strategy, aimed at returning capital to shareholders while supporting share price stability.

