Bigg Boss 19: Armaan Malik Sings Bollywood Songs, Plays Guitar Gifted By Ed Sheeran After Emotional Reunion With Amaal

MENAFN - Live Mint) Armaan Malik's surprise arrival in Bigg Boss 19 during Family Week created an emotional moment. Amaal Mallik did not expect to see his brother and broke down as they hugged. The moment from the reality show, hosted by Salman Khan, has gone viral.

After the emotional reunion, Armaan Malik played the guitar and sang Bollywood songs as all housemates sat in a circle. He sang songs like Dil Diyan Gallan, originally sung by Atif Aslam and Neha Bhasin for Ek Tha Tiger. He mentioned that the guitar was really special as it had been gifted to him by Ed Sheeran.

| FIR against Bigg Boss fame Ajaz Khan over sharing 'fake, objectionable' content on social media

He also sang Tu Jaane Na, another original by Atif Aslam, from Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani. At the same time, he sang vintage classics like Lag Ja Gale, originally sung by Lata Mangeshkar, and Pehla Nasha, originally rendered by Udit Narayan and Sadhana Sargam.

Actor Gaurav Khanna asked him,“Don't you feel proud of yourselves that you two brothers are so good!”

Amaal Mallik quipped,“Mummy ne grounded nahi, undergrounded rakha hai humein (Our mother has kept us undergrounded, not only grounded).”

They spoke about family issues and Amaal's journey on the show. Armaan reassured him that their father was doing fine. He told Amaal to stay steady in the game.

| Khatron Ke Khiladi to return in 2026 with 15th season, Rohit Shetty confirms

"We don't have to prove anything to anybody. You are what you are. You've shown all your colours," Armaan told his brother.

The Bollywood singer shared concerns about Tanya Mittal's recent behaviour. He suggested that Amaal should maintain some distance from her.

Armaan praised Neelam Giri and called her the best girl in the Bigg Boss house. Amaal agreed and called the Bhojpuri actress a girl with a“golden heart”. Neelam was earlier evicted from the house.

Armaan advised Amaal to stay careful around Tanya Mittal because her behaviour had changed. While the initial friendship was fine, the recent flip is“anti-Armaan”, he said.

| Mridul Tiwari is evicted from Bigg Boss 19? Here's what we know Social media reaction

Amaal Mallik 's reaction to seeing his brother was a heartfelt moment for viewers.

“Amaal's reaction shows how much Armaan means to him,” wrote one user.

“Amaal cried, and I know I'm gonna cry too seeing this,” posted another.

Another wrote,“Amaal didn't expect Armaan to come here. Such a good surprise for him.”

“Armaan going to BB house to meet Amaal despite not liking the show much shows the love he has for his brother,” came from another.

One user wrote,“Armaan in BB house, who would have thought? Haha love the bromance always! The boy who says he would never go into BB house is there for this brother.”