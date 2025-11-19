Letter To Editor: Kashmir's Digital Trust Problem Is Getting Worse

Representational Photo

Cybercrime has turned into a daily worry in the valley. Many people receive messages or calls from strangers on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat. What starts as a friendly chat often leads to fear, shame, and silence. More people are speaking about it. Many still stay silent.

This problem usually begins with a harmless-looking profile. The name sounds normal. The picture feels safe. The stranger spends days watching the other person's photos and posts. They wait until the moment feels right, then start a conversation. Their voice sounds warm, and their behaviour feels kind.

As trust grows slowly, the victim never imagines danger hiding behind a screen.

The real trouble starts when the scammer makes a WhatsApp video call. The victim answers, believing it is routine. The scammer records it instantly. A short video becomes a weapon. They send it back with a threat. They demand money and promise silence. Many people, worried about their reputation in a conservative society, pay without telling anyone. Once money is paid, the pressure increases. The fear grows stronger than reason.

Cyber cops receive more complaints each month. Officers say that some local youth also take part in these scams. This involvement has shocked many families. It reflects a deeper social worry, where frustration, limited opportunities, and easy money come together in unhealthy ways.

Another trick adds more pressure. Scammers call again and pretend to be police officials. They speak with force and say the video has already been posted online. They claim it can be removed only if the victim pays. These calls often break a person's confidence. Students, professionals, and homemakers feel trapped between fear and helplessness.

People often ask why these groups remain active when technology can trace them. They wonder how such a serious issue continues even with law enforcement in place. This gap between public concern and official action keeps the scammers bold.

Still, there are simple ways to stay safe. Never respond to video calls from unknown numbers. Change privacy settings on WhatsApp and social media so only contacts can see photos or updates. Block and report strange profiles. In any blackmail attempt, contact the cyber police instead of dealing alone.

Young people need guidance on how to handle online interactions. Conversations about digital safety must become part of daily life.

Kashmir stands at a point where technology shapes both opportunity and harm. Social media connects and entertains us, and opens doors. It also exposes new risks.

Online blackmail has become a threat that grows in silence until someone speaks.

Awareness, courage, and strong action can break this cycle. The screen will always remain in our hands. The power to protect ourselves must remain there too.

