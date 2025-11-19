Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Electrovaya Inc.


2025-11-19 10:08:59
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:38 AM EST - Electrovaya Inc.: Today provided a business update highlighting recent insider share purchases, continued progress on its Jamestown gigafactory build-out and EXIM loan drawdowns, and planned deployment of capital from its recently completed equity financing. Electrovaya Inc. shares T are trading unchanged at $6.44.

Baystreet.ca

