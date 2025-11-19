403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Electrovaya Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:38 AM EST - Electrovaya Inc.: Today provided a business update highlighting recent insider share purchases, continued progress on its Jamestown gigafactory build-out and EXIM loan drawdowns, and planned deployment of capital from its recently completed equity financing. Electrovaya Inc. shares T are trading unchanged at $6.44.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment