Brookfield
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:44 AM EST - Brookfield: Announced the launch of a $100 billion global AI Infrastructure program in partnership with NVIDIA and the Kuwait Investment Authority. Brookfield will anchor the program with the Brookfield Artificial Intelligence Infrastructure Fund, which launches today with a target of $10 billion of equity commitments to invest in the backbone of artificial intelligence. BAIIF has already received $5 billion of capital commitments from a select group of institutional and industry partners, including Brookfield, NVIDIA and KIA. Brookfield shares T are trading unchanged at $69.71.
