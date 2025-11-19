AND: Large Quantities Of Narcotics Destroyed

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 19 (Petra) – The Public Security Directorate's Anti-Narcotics Department (AND) on Wednesday destroyed large quantities of illicit drugs that were seized in 4,048 trafficking, possession, and smuggling cases, after court verdicts.The narcotics included 16 million Captagon pills, 64 kg of marijuana, 24,000 assorted pills, 506 grams of cocaine, 1,370 kg of hashish, 236 grams of heroin, 7 kg of synthetic hashish, 47 kg of crystal, and 19 kg of Joker powder.The AND carries out regular crackdowns across the kingdom and at border crossings, in coordination with the Jordan Armed Forces, security bodies, and Jordan Customs, to block the entry or transit of the contraband, which threatens lives and damage communities.The drug disposal process was supervised by a special committee headed by the Assistant Director of Public Security for Operations and Training and including the AND Director, the Forensic Laboratories and Evidence Chief, and the State Security Court's Prosecutor General.The substances were destroyed in 1,000 C drug disposal incinerators to ensure complete melting, decomposition and neutralization of narcotic properties.