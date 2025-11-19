403
Endoacustica Launches 4G/UMTS HD Video Streaming System With 3-Second Latency And Multi-SIM Support
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Endoacustica has introduced a high-performance 4G/UMTS HD Video Streaming System (Product Code: STREAM-PRO/4G), a compact, self-contained solution designed for real-time, low-latency video transmission in demanding mobile environments. Engineered for professionals who require uninterrupted HD streaming without reliance on cloud infrastructure, the device supports up to eight LTE/UMTS SIM cards for maximum network redundancy and signal stability.
With an end-to-end latency of just three seconds, the system delivers near-instantaneous video transfer - critical for live broadcasting, emergency response coordination, and tactical surveillance operations. It features HDMI, SDI, and analog inputs, ensuring compatibility with professional cameras, legacy systems, and broadcast equipment. Output is managed through a built-in LCD touchscreen for local monitoring or streamed directly to a PC or control station via secure, direct connections.
The unit integrates WiFi for flexible configuration and data sharing in the field, while supporting both internal storage and external recording options. This dual capability allows users to simultaneously stream live footage and archive high-resolution video for later analysis. Powered by a long-life rechargeable battery or 12V DC input, it is suitable for extended deployments in vehicles, remote sites, or temporary command centers.
Designed for rugged use, the device combines a lightweight chassis with durable construction, making it ideal for journalists covering breaking news, law enforcement units managing crowd control, military teams conducting reconnaissance, security operators monitoring critical infrastructure, and industrial inspectors working in energy or construction sectors.
Its standalone architecture eliminates the need for third-party servers, subscription services, or proprietary software platforms. All data remains within the user's control, enhancing privacy and reducing operational costs.
About the Organization
Endoacustica is a leading European developer of advanced surveillance and secure communication technologies, headquartered in Italy. With decades of experience, the company designs discreet, high-integrity solutions for intelligence agencies, law enforcement, corporate security teams, and privacy-conscious clients worldwide. Focused on innovation, durability, and operational reliability, Endoacustica continues to deliver tools and services that uphold confidentiality and safety in evolving digital environments.
Company:-Endoacustica Europe
User:- Michel Poe
Email:[email protected]
Phone:-+390803026530Url:-
