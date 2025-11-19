INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors With Losses On Their Investment In Freeport-Mcmoran Inc. Of Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadlines - FCX

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Freeport-McMoran Inc. (“Freeport” or the“Company”) (NYSE: FCX). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at ... or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether Freeport and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until January 12, 2026 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Freeport securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained a t .

On September 9, 2025, Freeport issued a press release announcing the suspension of mining activities at its Grasberg Block Cave operation in Indonesia, after“a large flow of wet material from a production drawpoint... blocked access to certain areas within the mine,” trapping seven workers. The press release further stated that mining operations in the area“have been temporarily suspended to prioritize the safe evacuation of the... workers.”

On this news, Freeport's stock price fell $2.80 per share, or 5.99%, to close at $43.87 per share on September 9, 2025.

Then, on September 24, 2025, Freeport provided an update on the incident, reporting that two of the seven workers were“fatally injured” and that the remaining five workers“remain missing.” The press release further stated that mining operations in the area remained suspended.

On this news, Freeport's stock price fell $7.69 per share, or 16.95%, to close at $37.67 per share on September 24, 2025.

