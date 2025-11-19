Metrolla Announces Strategic Partnership With US Lidar To Accelerate Lidar Adoption Across North America

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Partnership Combines Industry-Leading Hardware with Advanced Perception Software to Deliver Turnkey Solutions for Emerging Markets

SEATTLE and SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- November 19, 2025 - Metrolla, a global leader in LiDAR perception software, today announced a strategic partnership with US LiDAR, a leading provider of LiDAR hardware and system integration services. This partnership will combine US LiDAR's portfolio of sensors, safety products, and supporting hardware with Metrolla's advanced perception software to deliver turnkey LiDAR solutions for a wide range of industries and OEMs across North America.

Metrolla brings deep experience in LiDAR-based perception, particularly in people counting and crowd monitoring for transit and security applications. Their proven software solutions have been deployed worldwide to enhance operational efficiency, improve safety, and enable intelligent automation in dynamic environments. Building on their robust perception platform, Metrolla is developing application-specific solutions for emerging industries that are rapidly adopting LiDAR technology, including agriculture, manufacturing, construction, and hospitality. These industries represent significant opportunities for automation and safety improvements, but adoption has historically been limited by high costs and the absence of standardized, modular solutions.

Through this partnership, US LiDAR and Metrolla will bridge that gap, offering sustainable, scalable LiDAR solutions that combine industry-leading hardware with reliable perception software. Together, the companies will make LiDAR more accessible for OEMs and system integrators, enabling innovation in industries where the technology was once considered cost-prohibitive.

“US LiDAR becomes the first US distributor for our 3D LiDAR Perception software, giving us the integration capabilities we need to serve North American customers at the speed and scale these emerging markets demand,” said Adam Szablya, CEO of Metrolla.“This partnership with US LiDAR represents a major milestone in our growth and the ability to expand our reach to new customers and industries.”

“Having an extremely capable perception partner in Metrolla is going to allow us to implement custom LiDAR solutions for unique applications as well as develop standard solutions for common LiDAR applications,” said William Corns, CEO at US LiDAR.“By combining Metrolla's capable perception platform and talented development team with our hardware and integration capabilities, we're going to be able to help OEMs across North America accelerate their development cycles, reduce complexity, and bring smarter, safer systems to market.”

About Metrolla Inc.

Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Seattle, Metrolla is a leading innovator in 3D LiDAR perception software. At the forefront of autonomous systems and smart environments, Metrolla is transforming the way LiDAR technology is deployed and integrated. Our wireless-first design breaks the traditional boundaries of networked solutions, enabling LiDAR to be seamlessly utilized in a wider range of environments. Metrolla's cutting-edge software solutions empower industries including security, rail, smart cities, and intelligent transportation systems, offering unparalleled accuracy, reliability, and flexibility in perception. By harnessing the power of 3D LiDAR data and advanced algorithms, Metrolla provides clients with the tools they need to make real-time, data-driven decisions in complex, ever-changing environments. Do more with Metrolla.

About US LiDAR

At US LiDAR, we act as a trusted technology consultant for our customers, leveraging our deep expertise in LiDAR technology across numerous manufacturers, to determine the best hardware and software solution for each unique application. We have broad market expertise and a toolbox of proven hardware and software solutions for all major LiDAR applications and we also provide integration and kitting services to help our customers get to market faster and scale their solutions sustainably. We've experienced the pain associated with LiDAR performance and supply chain issues, so our mission is to provide customers with robust LiDAR solutions, leveraging best in class hardware and software technology from reliable industry partners.

Media Contacts

Metrolla Inc.

...

US LiDAR

...