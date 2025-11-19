Tamil Nadu Farmers Hail PM Modi's Efforts Towards Promoting Natural Farming

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 19 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the South India Organic Farming Conference, organised by the Tamil Nadu Organic Farmers' Federation at the CODISSIA trade fair complex in Coimbatore.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister highlighted the significance of sustainable agriculture and said that he was delighted to see farmers adopting traditions of natural farming like Panchagavya, Jivamrut, Bijamrut, Achhadan as they keep the soil healthy, keep crops chemical-free and bring down the input cost.

"Natural farming helps us face climate change. It can keep our soil healthy, and with this, people can be protected from harmful chemicals. This event will play a major role in this direction," PM Modi said.

The Natural Farming Summit also drew attention and praise from agricultural experts as well as farmer groups, as they said that this will advance organic farming practices across the country.

A host of farmers who attended the Organic farming summit thanked the Prime Minister for promoting natural farming, calling this a“beginning towards a healthy and disease-free life".

Murugesan, a local farmer attending the conference, said, "I have been practising organic farming for 13 years and believe that this initiative will motivate more farmers to take to natural farming.”

“PM Modi has undertaken several initiatives for organic farming, which are essential for the development of sustainable agriculture," he added.

Farmer Manimekalai said, "This conference will add to the natural farming endeavours already set in motion by the Prime Minister. He is rightly implementing the measures, and every farmer should be aware of such farming initiatives."

Kanagaraj, another farmer, said that such efforts will go a long way in eliminating synthetic fertilisers and ensuring that people have access to organic food, thereby resulting in a disease-free life.

Another farmer heaping praise on the one-of-its-kind initiative said, "PM Modi understands the difficulties of agriculturalists, and is constantly devoted to improving the standard of agriculture.”

He also thanked the Centre for providing monetary assistance to the poor farmers under the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme.