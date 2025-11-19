TSI Introduces TSI Linktm Smart Bridge For Remote Air Quality Monitoring And Faster Response

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Shoreview, MN, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TSI Incorporated, a global leader in precision measurement instruments, has unveiled TSI LinkTM Smart Bridge, a SaaS solution that transforms DustTrakTM aerosol monitors into advanced, real-time air quality management systems.

TSI LinkTM Smart Bridge integrates seamlessly with TSI DustTrakTM monitors, - and will connect to more TSI instruments in the future. It allows users to store and manage device data in the TSI cloud, leveraging significant time savings, more efficient workflow and simplified compliance.

Safety professionals can now remotely monitor multiple DustTrakTM devices through intuitive dashboards, eliminating the need for manual field checks. Instant notifications for dust concentration and battery thresholds via email and SMS ensure quick responses to exposure risks.

"TSI LinkTM Smart Bridge represents significant progress in industrial and occupational health technology," said Ketan Mehta, Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing at TSI. "Real-time monitoring and alert notifications allow for faster data-driven decisions in an effort to help protect workers and help maintain compliance."

Core features include live data visualization on any device, study management tools, and automated custom reports via the TSI LinkTM Report Creator.

TSI LinkTM Smart Bridge is part of the broader TSI LinkTM ecosystem; a secure cloud platform trusted by thousands of professionals worldwide.

About TSI Incorporated

Around the globe, TSI provides a comprehensive range of solutions with unparalleled reliability and accuracy necessary to accomplish your goals. From workflow management, software services and measurement instrumentation, our complete suite of solutions are tailored to help you make informed, data-driven decisions to get your job done.

