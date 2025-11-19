Azizi Developments Partners With Al Rostamani Communications For Burj Azizi's Hanwha Vision CCTV Systems

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, United Arab Emirates,November 2025: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has announced its partnership with Al Rostamani Communications for the supply and installation of Hanwha Vision-branded CCTV surveillance systems at Burj Azizi, the world's second-tallest tower. The agreement comprises the deployment of high-performance, high-resolution cameras, network video recorders, intelligent analytics, and integrated monitoring platforms engineered for reliability, low-latency performance, and long-term operational stability, effectively supporting secure and efficient building operations across the entire development.

Hanwha Vision, a leading South Korean manufacturer with global presence across major infrastructure and large-scale commercial projects, is renowned for its advanced imaging technology, AI-powered video analytics, and robust cybersecurity standards. Designed for large, complex environments, Hanwha Vision's surveillance solutions are used across airports, urban developments, corporate campuses, and government facilities worldwide. Established in the UAE, Al Rostamani Communications is a trusted ICT and ELV solutions provider with extensive experience in turnkey surveillance and smart infrastructure projects.

Mr. Farhad Azizi, Group CEO of Azizi Group, said:“We are pleased to collaborate with Hanwha Vision, one of the world's most respected surveillance-technology manufacturers, on the integration of advanced CCTV systems at Burj Azizi. Ensuring security, operational reliability, and intelligent monitoring is indispensable for a development of this scale. With Hanwha Vision's proven expertise and Al Rostamani Communications' technical capabilities, we are reinforcing our delivery of future-ready infrastructure that elevates the resident and visitor experience while contributing to Dubai's continued ascent as a global benchmark in innovation and urban excellence.”

Scheduled for completion by 2029, the 725-meter high, 140 story Burj Azizi offers an exquisite mix of residential, hotel, retail and entertainment spaces. An ultra luxury mall, home to most high-end fashion brands, will occupy the retail section. The residential section will include luxurious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. For every 20 floors of residences, a dedicated amenity floor is planned, consisting of swimming pools with sauna and steam room, a fully fitted gym and yoga center, a spa, a games room including billiards, chess and ping-pong, a business center, a kids' play area, a cinema, a restaurant and coffee shop, and a supermarket. Moving upward, the luxury apartments will be topped by ultra luxury penthouses, ranging from one to five-bedroom units and enjoying exclusive access to all amenities. Separate lobbies will serve the residences and penthouses.

Up even higher along this vertical world is an all-suite seven-star hotel, set to become a major attraction that will take Dubai's standards of luxury and opulence to new heights. Inspired by seven cultural themes – Arabic, Chinese, Persian, Indian, Turkish, French and Russian – the hotel will offer a new standard in comfort and hospitality, including culturally styled restaurants for each cultural theme. An authentic Emirati restaurant will be among the hotel's signature offerings, complemented by a luxury ballroom and an exclusive beach club.

Among the world records set by Burj Azizi will be the highest observation deck on level 130, the highest hotel lobby on level 111, the highest nightclub on level 126, the highest restaurant on level 122, and the highest hotel room on level 118. At the top, the building will also house a special museum that will showcase the chronology of the structure's evolution, recognizing personalities involved through multimedia exhibits, including photos, videos and graphics.

Azizi Developments' Sales Gallery can be visited on the 13th floor of the Conrad Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road.

About Azizi Developments:

Azizi Developments is a leading developer based in Dubai, UAE. With more than 45,000 homes successfully delivered to local and international investors and end users of over 100 nationalities, the developer prides itself on its extensive portfolio of modern luxury developments across Dubai's most sought-after residential and commercial destinations, its construction-driven approach, and its commitment to transparency and customer centricity. The developer makes it its international mission to develop lifestyles and enrich the lives of its residents with a focus on catalyzing the vision and development of the markets that it operates in.

Azizi currently has around 150,000 units under construction, valued at several tens of billions of US dollars. The company is renowned for developing the world's second tallest skyscraper, Burj Azizi, as well as the master planned communities of Azizi Riviera, Azizi Venice, and Azizi Milan, among various other world-class projects across MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Healthcare City, Al Jaddaf, Dubai South, Dubailand, Al Furjan, Dubai Islands, Studio City, Sports City and Downtown Jebel Ali.