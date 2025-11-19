Manipal Academy Of Higher Education (MAHE), Dubai Convocation 2025 Marks 25 Years In The UAE, Honouring 722 Graduates, Alumni Network Crosses 10,000

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, United Arab Emirates – November, 2025: Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) Dubai held its annual Convocation on November 14–15, 2025, at the JW Marriott Marquis Hotel in Dubai. The two-day ceremony saw 722 students from 43 batches across 39 programs receive their degrees, bringing MAHE Dubai's alumni network to over 10,000 graduates.

This year's convocation was especially significant, aligning with MAHE Dubai's 25th anniversary in the UAE. Over the past quarter-century, the university has grown its presence as a leading higher education institution in the region. It is licensed by the UAE Ministry of Higher Education & Scientific Research and offers CAA-accredited programs across a wide range of fields, including engineering, IT, business, life sciences, architecture, design, liberal arts, and commerce. MAHE Dubai's enduring commitment to academic excellence and innovation has solidified its reputation as a premier university in the UAE.

The convocation ceremony was attended by esteemed dignitaries and industry leaders. Day 1 featured addresses by H.E. Mr. Satish Kumar Sivan, Consul General of India to Dubai and Northern Emirates, Dr. Shanila Laiju (Group CEO, Medcare Hospitals & Medical Centres), and Mr. Bernard Martyris (Chief Culture Officer & Executive Board Member, VFS Global). Day 2 saw keynote speech from Prof. Dr. G. Jayakumar, Vice Chancellor of Manipal University College Malaysia. Also, in attendance were Mr. Sathar Al Karan (Founder of ART UAE & Forestification) and MAHE's senior leadership, including Lt. Gen. (Dr.) M. D. Venkatesh, VSM – Vice Chancellor of MAHE; Dr. Sudhindra Shamanna, Pro Vice Chancellor of MAHE Dubai; and Mr. Niranjan Jayakumar – CEO of Manipal Education MENA and President – International Business, along with representatives from Manipal University College Malaysia.

In his address at the ceremony, Dr. Sudhindra Shamanna, Pro Vice Chancellor of MAHE Dubai, congratulated the graduates and highlighted the milestone occasion. He additionally commented,“The next chapter for MAHE Dubai is about producing graduates who don't just adapt to change, they lead it. As we mark 25 years in the UAE, we are doubling down on our commitment to nurturing thinkers, builders, and problem-solvers who will shape the region's knowledge economy. Our focus is clear: deepen industry integration, invest in future-facing programs, and remove financial barriers that hold talent back. Every student who walks out of our campus should feel equipped to create value, whether in business, research, public service, or beyond.”

Reflecting on the occasion, H.E. Mr. Satish Kumar Sivan began by reflecting on the deep relationship between India and the UAE, describing it as a partnership built on mutual respect, shared aspirations, and enduring cooperation. He highlighted how this collaboration spans technology, space exploration, and most importantly, education. He emphasised that education unlocks the true potential of youth and strengthens understanding between both nations, noting that the UAE has emerged as a global leader in education, attracting students from around the world, especially from India, and that its unwavering commitment to quality education remains the foundation of this success.

Speaking as an alumna, Dr. Shanila Laiju shared that returning to one's university is never just a visit, but an experience filled with deep emotion and that she felt truly honoured to address the gathering. She thanked the leadership of MAHE for the opportunity and for nurturing another generation of bright, compassionate, and capable minds, reminding graduates that as they wore their caps and gowns, they stood not only as students, but as individuals shaped by the values and experiences they had gained over the years. She closed by stressing the importance of lifelong learning – that education does not end at graduation, but continues as a journey of curiosity, growth, and becoming the best version of oneself.

MAHE Dubai presented the Dr. Ramdas M. Pai Excellence Awards – Academic Excellence and Outstanding Contribution to recognize exceptional student contributions and achievements. Sunidhi Praveen Bolar received the Academic Excellence Award, the highest honour of the ceremony. Eight graduates were recognised with Outstanding Contribution Awards for their impact on their respective schools: Sreya Bino, Aswathi P K, Zaina Ahmed, Vishwanath Kudva, Amina Syed, Annie Ann Manu, Vaishali Om Prakash, and Diyaa Naimatullah Khan. Additionally, Devansh Kripalani was honoured for his outstanding contribution to cultural events, and Yuvraj Barua for excellence in sports.

In his address, Mr. Bernard Martyris recalled a moment that has stayed with him throughout his life. Quoting J. R. D. Tata, he shared:“I'd like to talk to you not about what you've learnt here, but about how you will live what you have learnt.” He explained that this goes beyond academic learning; it is about the values we choose to uphold, the decisions we make, and how we apply knowledge in our daily lives. He reminded the audience that true learning is reflected not in what we know, but in how we live, how we lead, and how we embody the value system that education helps build.

On Day 2, Prof. Dr. G. Jayakumar spoke about his own journey, drawing on experiences that shaped both his academic and personal life, and shared life lessons about resilience, growth, and staying grounded. He reminded graduates that education is more than assignments and exams, it is about learning to live with purpose, make thoughtful choices, and become a better person each day. His core message was that success rests not only on what you achieve, but on the kind of person you choose to become.

Program top scorers included Samah Thekke Vattiyam Veettil, Sana Fathima J, Hafseena Bind Ashraf, Ankitha Shibu, Rukaiya Mustafa Soyatwala, Devansh Kripalani, Sudiksha Panda, Hannah Ann Danny, Vidhi Hiteshkumar Thakkar, Fatema Mohammed Ghadiali, Mashail Ashfaq, Anto Joseph, Dharmendra R, Mohamad Mustaq Ibrahim Khan, Kunal Ashok Mulchandani, Mohd. Javed Bahadur, Uttam Singh Kathayat, Serah Danny, Delicia Joseph, Burma Aamirsohel Saiyedahmed, and Talasila Sandeep.

“Studying at MAHE Dubai has truly transformed the way I see myself and what I'm capable of,” said Sunidhi Praveen Bolar.“The constant encouragement from my professors and the support of my family have made this journey incredibly rewarding.”

Launched in 2015 with support from the Indian Embassy in the UAE, MAHE Dubai's Mahila Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan scholarship program champions girls' education as a core social mission. The scholarship fully funds the education of high-achieving Indian girls under 21 who scored 80% or above in Grade 12 and require financial assistance. To date, 19 students have benefitted from this initiative, reflecting the university's commitment to empowering young women through education. At this year's convocation, three new scholarship recipients were recognized: Anjali Jiju, Devanandana Aunippully Sajithan, and Minha Maryam.

One of the scholarship recipients expressed her gratitude for the opportunity and commented,“This scholarship means so much more than financial support, it's a reminder that my dreams are possible. The university's focus on empowering young women has really boosted my confidence to chase my goals, and I'm committed to making the most of this opportunity by working hard and giving back to the community.”

About Manipal Academy of Higher Education – Dubai

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Dubai Campus, is a globally recognized institution committed to academic excellence, research and innovation. Licensed by the UAE Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR), the campus delivers programs accredited by the Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA) and has been awarded a five star rating by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA). MAHE Dubai provides a world class learning environment designed to equip students for success in a dynamic global landscape.

Established in 2000 as the first international branch campus of MAHE, India's largest private university, the Dubai campus is home to over 3,100 students from 50+ nationalities and supported by a distinguished faculty of 150+. The university offers 50+ programs across disciplines such as Engineering, IT, Business, Design, Architecture, Life Sciences, Biotechnology, Media, and Psychology.

Located in Dubai International Academic City, the 750,000 sq. ft. campus features advanced laboratories, specialized studios, innovation hubs, and vibrant student life facilities - fostering academic, creative, and personal growth.