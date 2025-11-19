DIVIDEND SELECT 15 CORP. Declares Monthly Dividend

Under the distribution policy announced in September 2014, the monthly dividend payable on the Equity shares is determined by applying a 10.00% annualized rate on the volume weighted average market price (VWAP) of the Equity shares over the last 3 trading days of the preceding month. As a result, Equity shareholders of record on November 28, 2025 will receive a dividend of $0.05992 per share based on the VWAP of $7.19 payable on December 10, 2025. The yield will remain stable at 10.00% (based on the VWAP) under this distribution policy.

Since inception, Equity shareholders have received a total of $11.38 per share inclusive of this distribution.

The Company invests in a portfolio of 15 Canadian companies selected from the following company universe which are among the highest Canadian dividend yielding stocks.