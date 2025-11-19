Self-Driving Cars Market Worth 76,217 Thousand Units In 2035, Globally, At A CAGR Of 6.8%, Says Marketsandmarketstm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delray Beach, FL, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

This rapid expansion is driven by breakthroughs in sensor technologies (LiDAR, radar), the growing adoption of vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication, and the emergence of mobility-as-a-service (MaaS) platforms such as robotaxis and autonomous shuttles.

Supportive government regulations, increasing investments in AI-based decision-making systems, and the evolution of cloud-connected vehicles are further accelerating the transition toward full vehicle autonomy. Emerging markets and smart city infrastructure initiatives are also expected to create substantial opportunities for automakers and technology providers.

Personal Mobility to Lead Market Growth

The personal mobility segment is projected to dominate the self-driving cars market throughout the forecast period. Demand is rising for autonomous vehicles that deliver convenience, flexibility, and on-demand transportation in urban environments.

Toyota's Corolla, a Level 1 autonomous vehicle, registered over 1.2 million units sold globally from January to September 2024, reflecting accelerating consumer adoption of ADAS-equipped cars. Leading automakers such as Tesla, Honda, Nissan, General Motors, and Mercedes-Benz are ramping up development of Level 2 and Level 3 autonomous systems for their latest electric and hybrid vehicle lines.

For example:



Tesla Model S Plaid integrates advanced driver-assist and battery-optimization features. Nissan's in-house self-driving tech, unveiled in June 2024, aims to power its autonomous mobility services by 2027.

C&D Segment to Maintain Leadership

Mid-size sedans and SUVs in the C&D segment are expected to account for the largest share of the market, driven by customer demand for technologically advanced yet affordable vehicles.

Supporting this trend, BMW Group began production of Level 2 models (such as the BMW 3 Series ) at its Leipzig plant in July 2024, signaling OEM commitment to scaling production of autonomous-ready vehicles.

North America to Witness Strongest Growth

North America is projected to show the highest growth in the self-driving cars market between 2024 and 2035. The region benefits from advanced R&D, high EV penetration, and early adoption of semi-autonomous features.

Key drivers include:



Ford's BlueCruise now covers 130,000 miles across the US and Canada.

GM's Super Cruise expanded to 750,000 miles of highways by February 2024. NHTSA's AEB mandate (by 2029) to make autonomous emergency braking a standard safety feature.

Public confidence is also increasing, with Waymo expanding driverless taxi services to Los Angeles in August 2024, marking a major milestone in consumer acceptance of fully autonomous vehicles.

Who are the top players in the Self-driving Cars Market?



Toyota Motor Corporation (Japan)

Tesla (US)

BYD Co., Ltd. (China)

Volkswagen Group (Germany)

Ford Motor Company (US)

Hyundai Motor Group (South Korea)

General Motors (US)

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Stellantis NV (Netherlands)

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (Germany)

BMW Group (Germany)

Renault Group (France)

Geely Auto (China)

Great Wall Motor (China) Pony.ai (USA)

