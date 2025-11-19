Steven Goodell Joins Endeavor Private Wealth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Goodell brings more than $170 million in AUM to Endeavor after utilizing TradePMR's transition model to seamlessly tuck-in

BOULDER, Colo. and TOPEKA, Kan., Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endeavor Private Wealth announces an expansion of its advisory team with the addition of Steven Goodell, CFP®, who brings more than $170 million in assets under management. Steven joins Endeavor after more than a decade with Wells Fargo, where he built a practice centered on helping clients achieve long-term financial confidence through thoughtful planning and personalized service.

“Joining Endeavor Private Wealth represents the next step in my mission to serve clients with transparency, care, and personal attention,” stated Goodell.“Endeavor's values align perfectly with my own: putting clients first, focusing on long-term relationships, and delivering truly customized financial guidance.”

Leveraging TradePMR's proprietary transition process, Steven's move to Endeavor was executed with precision and care. The tuck-in model provided by TradePMR's high-touch transition team enabled a seamless experience for Steven's clients with uninterrupted service and minimal disruption.

“The transition, supported by TradePMR, allowed me to serve my clients without interruption, which was my top priority,” Goodell added.

TradePMR, a custodial services provider dedicated to serving registered investment advisors, strives to make every advisor's transition to independence as easy as possible, said Robb Baldwin, the firm's Founder and General Manager.

“Steven's move to Endeavor Private Wealth exemplifies what can happen when technology, service, and partnership align,” said Baldwin.“We're proud to have supported Steven in creating a smooth experience for his clients as he begins this exciting new chapter.”

Endeavor Private Wealth is an independent wealth management firm focused on helping a select group of clients build, manage, protect, and transition their wealth. Endeavor's comprehensive financial planning process helps clients understand how their risk tolerance and emotions affect an array of financial decisions including, but not limited to, asset allocation and investing, financing and liability management, insurance, retirement choices, and estate planning strategies.

“Steven is a highly experienced and knowledgeable advisor who shares our firm's commitment to help clients align their financial plans with their life plans, reflecting their goals and values,” said Chris McGee, Endeavor's Managing Partner. McGee went on to say,“Steven's addition expands Endeavor's footprint westward to Boulder, Colorado, where he will continue serving clients locally and nationally.”

Endeavor Private Wealth is open for business and built to support more like minded registered investment advisors like Steven. For more information visit endeavorpw.

About Endeavor Private Wealth

Endeavor Private Wealth is an independent wealth management firm dedicated to helping clients build meaningful, lasting financial strategies. The firm's experienced advisors provide holistic financial planning, investment management, and guidance designed to empower clients to live with purpose and confidence.

About TradePMR

For more than two decades, TradePMR has worked with growth-minded independent registered investment advisors (RIAs), providing innovative technology tools and support designed to transform their businesses. The brokerage and custodian services provider (Member FINRA/SIPC), based in Clearwater, Fla., works to streamline investment advisors' operations through comprehensive custodial, operational, and trading support. For more information, visit .



TradePMR is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robinhood Markets, Inc.

Endeavor Private Wealth is a client of TradePMR. This is not a paid endorsement for either firm.

CONTACT: Media Contact: Jessica Shores | TradePMR...