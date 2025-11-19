Crowd Street Unveils Rebuilt Technology Platform To Eliminate Investor Friction And Increase Access To Private Market Investing

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The latest platform updates follow Crowd Street's previous technology enhancements in June 2025, further driving a seamless, self-directed private market investment experience

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crowd Street, a private market investment platform enabling members to achieve their financial goals by providing direct access to investment opportunities, today launched its completely rebuilt technology platform. The new platform delivers a significantly faster, more scalable, and intuitive experience for accredited investors seeking exclusive alternative investments.

This rebuild enhances Crowd Street's platform by building on lessons learned from the previous technology platform, and delivering continued innovation. The new interface will help drive Crowd Street's business growth for years to come, enabling faster feature development, an improved member experience, and seamless integration with strategic partners.

“This launch is a pivotal moment for Crowd Street, marking the culmination of months of intense collaboration to build a platform truly designed for the future of private markets,” said John Imbriglia, CEO of Crowd Street.“We've transformed our platform to deliver a smoother, more effortless experience for our members, and empower them throughout their entire investment journey. This new architecture helps ensure we can deliver the exceptional experience our members deserve, setting a new industry standard for self-directed private market investing.”

Crowd Street's product, engineering, and design teams collaborated across the business to deliver a robust infrastructure that dramatically improves usability and accelerates member workflows. The key improvements include:



Seamless Member Experience: Simplified onboarding, clear global navigation, and embedded document signing dramatically reduce the time and effort required to complete the investment process.

Enhanced Accreditation and Compliance: Real-time Know Your Customer (KYC) and Know Your Business (KYB) feedback allows members to quickly resolve issues, while an integrated credit report tool streamlines the net worth accreditation process.

Improved Dashboard and Design: A fresh, modern design system and improved dashboard featuring clear action banners, immediate access to the latest investment opportunities, and educational content. Accelerated Development and Integration: The new technical foundation significantly reduces technical debt and development complexity, enabling faster development cycles and robust API integrations with strategic partners.

“For more than a decade, Crowd Street has provided our members with a premium experience for commercial real estate investment opportunities,” said Shaun Mulreed, Chief Operating Officer of Crowd Street.“As we expand into other asset classes – and as our members' needs evolve – the new platform positions us to deliver a self-directed private market investment experience that is suited for the modern investor and positions Crowd Street to seamlessly integrate with our technology and business partners. As our members' technology needs evolve, we remain committed to delivering the best possible member experience in the years to come.”

With individual investors increasingly seeking access to alternative assets, the launch of Crowd Street's enhanced member platform provides the operational and technical foundation necessary to bridge the gap between individual accredited investors and exclusive investment opportunities – ushering in the future of private markets and committing to a trusted, seamless member experience.

As part of its commitment to investor education, Crowd Street has published in-depth resources on private market investing, including a Guide to Private Equity Investing and a Guide to Private Credit Investing. These guides provide an overview of how these asset classes work, their potential roles in a portfolio, and some key considerations for accredited investors.

About Crowd Street

Crowd Street empowers its members to reach their financial ambitions through self-directed private market investments. The platform offers a carefully selected marketplace of alternative investment opportunities that have historically only been available to a small group of people. In addition to providing advanced tools, research, and insights to help investors confidently explore these exclusive opportunities, Crowd Street is also building a member experience rooted in trust and experience – further bridging the gap between investment opportunities and true financial wealth.

