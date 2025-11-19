Thirtieth Dynasty Egyptian Osiris From The Collection Of H.E. Sheikh Saud Bin Al-Thani Upcoming In Apollo Art Auctions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Art Auctions announces the upcoming sale of an exceptional Thirtieth Dynasty Egyptian bust of Osiris, formerly in the famed collection of H.E. Sheikh Saud Bin Al-Thani, one of the world's most influential and visionary art collectors. The work will be offered as Lot 510 in the auction house's November 30th, 2025 sale, with an estimate of £300,000–£600,000.

A Masterpiece from a Legendary Collector

Sheikh Saud Bin Al-Thani, a towering figure in the international art world, was widely regarded as one of the most important collectors of his generation. As Qatar's former Minister of Culture and President of the National Council for Culture, Arts and Heritage, he was responsible for a collecting program that reshaped Qatar's cultural institutions, acquiring more than $1 billion worth of art across categories.

Edward Dolman, former executive director of Qatar Museums, praised him as“an extraordinarily talented man... with a visceral understanding and appreciation for almost all forms of art.” Georgina Adam similarly described him as“a fervent art collector with a great eye.” His acquisitions built a collection rivalling those of the world's major museums.

The Osiris bust offered at Apollo Art Auctions stands as a testament to the Sheikh's refined taste and scholarly eye.

Lot Highlight: Egyptian Green Schist Bust of Osiris (ca. 380–342 BC)

Carved in vibrant green schist, this exceptional bust depicts Osiris, one of ancient Egypt's most powerful and enduring gods. Shown with the traditional crook and flail, braided beard, and tripartite wig adorned with a uraeus, the figure is rendered with remarkable detail-downturned nose, recessed eyes with extended cosmetic lines, and a delicately incised collar.

Dimensions: 220 mm x 135 mm

Weight: 2.1 kg

Provenance: Prince collection, 1990s-2014; Ex Merrin Gallery, New York, 1992; Formerly on loan to The Brooklyn Museum of Art, 1992 - 1999. Formerly acquired by his Excellency Sheikh Saud Bin Al-Thani for 1,200,000$ (original invoice to accompany the purchase). This item has been cleared against the Art Loss Register database and comes with a confirmation letter.

Osiris: Lord of the Afterlife & Eternal Renewal

Osiris, central to ancient Egyptian religion and myth, embodied resurrection, kingship, and the cyclical renewal of life. As the god who ruled the underworld and granted new life, he symbolized both the fate of the deceased and the annual rebirth of the Nile's fertility.

According to myth, Osiris was murdered and dismembered by his brother Seth; his wife, the goddess Isis, recovered the scattered pieces and revived him, making him the eternal judge of the dead.

Auction Details:

Apollo Art Auctions

Live Bidding Begins: November 30, 2025 - 1 PM GMT

Location: London (online and in-room)

63–64 Margaret Street, London W1W 8SW 07424 994167

