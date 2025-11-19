D-AI And Saudi Arabia's PIF Launch Multi-Year Partnership To Build National AI And Cloud Infrastructure

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Partnership to develop sovereign national data centers, cloud systems, and digital identity platforms under Vision 2030.









RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D-AI, the European advanced artificial intelligence and compute infrastructure company founded by Bijan Burnard, today signed a multi-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF). The agreement establishes a strategic collaboration to develop sovereign national data centers, digital identity frameworks, and cloud computing systems, forming the foundation of Saudi Arabia's long-term digital transformation under Vision 2030.

The partnership follows a shared-benefit economic model designed to retain national value within the Kingdom. Unlike traditional external vendor arrangements, which often transfer intellectual control abroad, the D-AI and PIF collaboration emphasizes locally governed systems, operational command within Saudi Arabia, and the development of homegrown technical leadership. This approach ensures full national ownership of critical data infrastructure, security protocols, and high-performance computing resources.

Under the MoU, D-AI will design and deploy advanced national data centers capable of supporting large-scale AI training, cybersecurity operations, and secure computational workloads for government agencies. The company will also collaborate with Saudi digital authorities to implement next-generation digital identity and citizen service platforms, enabling seamless and secure access to government systems and public services. A key pillar of the partnership is the creation of sovereign cloud computing systems, ensuring that all data remains stored, processed, and governed under Saudi jurisdiction.

Human capital development is central to the initiative. D-AI will work with Saudi ministries, digital agencies, and institutional partners to train and mentor engineers, policymakers, and technical leaders, building the Kingdom's internal expertise to operate, expand, and evolve these systems independently over time.

Bijan Burnard, Founder and CEO of D-AI, commented on the MoU:

"Saudi Arabia is not simply adopting technology - it is designing the architecture of its digital future on its own terms. This partnership empowers the Kingdom to own its infrastructure, shape its AI capabilities, and ensure that long-term strategic and economic value remains with its people."

A PIF representative added that the collaboration supports Saudi Arabia's objectives to strengthen sovereign technological capabilities, expand the digital economy, and position the Kingdom as a global leader in secure, future-ready compute infrastructure. The partnership aligns directly with Vision 2030's mandate to diversify the national economy and develop world-class human and technological capacity.

The first phase of the collaboration will establish multiple national data and AI enablement hubs across strategic regions, followed by the phased integration of sovereign cloud systems and digital identity frameworks into key government and institutional infrastructures.

About D-AI:

D-AI is a European leader in advanced artificial intelligence and high-performance compute infrastructure. The company specializes in designing and deploying national-scale data centers, cloud systems, and AI platforms for governments and enterprises. D-AI partners with organizations worldwide to deliver secure, sovereign digital infrastructure while building local technical capacity and leadership in technology.

