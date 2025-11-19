MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 18, 2025 12:59 am - (AIA), a UK based globally recognized professional body for accountants and finance professionals, today announced the launch of its Finance & Accounting Qualifications, marking its official entry into the Indian market

UK's Association of International Accountants (AIA) Expands to India to Advance Global Career Mobility for Finance & Accounting Professionals

India | November 17, 2025: The Association of International Accountants (AIA), a UK based globally recognized professional body for accountants and finance professionals, today announced the launch of its Finance & Accounting Qualifications, marking its official entry into the Indian market. With over 11,000 members and 5,600 students across 80+ countries, AIA brings a rich heritage of developing ethical, skilled, and internationally mobile finance professionals. The qualifications are projected to benefit between 5,000 and 10,000 Indian professionals in the first two to three years, with potential to scale beyond 20,000 as awareness of AIA's global brand and credentials grows. The announcement was made at an exclusive press conference at The Chancery Pavilion, Bengaluru, attended by Mr. David Potts, Director of Policy & Regulation, Association of International Accountants; and industry leaders including CA Anand Kumar and S. R. Nair of leading edtech company Finprov Learning.

Speaking at the launch, David Potts, Director of Policy & Regulation at the International Accountants Association, said:“India is one of the most dynamic and rapidly evolving financial ecosystems in the world and is home to over 400,000 Accountants and an equally large number of cost and management accountants. This depth of talent, combined with India's growing demand for globally recognised qualifications, makes it a key market for AIA. Through these qualifications, AIA aims to bridge the gap between local education and international standards and empower Indian finance professionals with the practical skills, global recognition and also mobility that they require to flourish in today's interconnected markets.”

The qualifications have been designed to reinforce financial and commercial awareness among finance and accounting professionals and help them bridge local expertise and global expectations. It will be of particular advantage to those in business and management roles as it will equip them with practical skills in financial analysis, budgeting, and business reporting - all very highly valued across industries globally.

CA Mr. Anand Kumar, Founder and CEO of Finprov Learning, who was also present at the launch, said about AIA's India entry,“With finance workforce seeking global careers, Indian professionals are seeking qualifications that not only conforms to international standards, but also make them competitive and industry ready to fill international career opportunities. As Indian finance professionals increasingly seek roles that transcend borders, the AIA's qualification improve their employability, credibility, and access to global vocations.”

AIA's entry into India underscores its commitment to supporting the country's growing financial and accounting ecosystem by aligning professional education with global benchmarks. By offering internationally recognised qualifications and nurturing collaboration across academia and industry, AIA aims to promote ethical accounting practices, which will bring forth the generation of Indian finance professionals that are competitive worldwide.

About the Association of International Accountants (AIA)

Established in 1928, the Association of International Accountants (AIA) is a UK-based global professional body for accountants and finance professionals that is recognised for its long-standing commitment to excellence in education, ethics, and professional standards. With a dynamic network of members and students across more than 80 countries, AIA works to enhance skills, uphold integrity, and advance the global accountancy profession. For more details, visit

