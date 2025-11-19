Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan Plans Flood-Resilient Designs For Several Liberated Cities

Azerbaijan Plans Flood-Resilient Designs For Several Liberated Cities


2025-11-19 09:05:27
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 19. Measures will be taken to protect Azerbaijan's liberated territories against floodwaters, including relevant design services in Jabrayil, Zangilan, and Gubadli cities, Trend reports via the single internet portal for public procurements.

The services will focus on safeguarding Jabrayil and Zangilan from floodwaters originating in the surrounding mountains and valleys, while Gubadli will be protected from both floods and landslides triggered by the Bargushad River.

The Restoration, Construction, and Management Service for Jabrayil, Zangilan, and Gubadli has completed the necessary preparatory steps and awarded the contract for the work to the Azerbaijani branch of Proyapi Engineering & Consultancy Inc.

Under the terms of the contract, the cost of flood protection design services for the cities is set at 922,200 manat ($542,500).

The company was first registered in Azerbaijan in 2011, and its legal representative is a person named Koru Murat.

MENAFN19112025000187011040ID1110367487



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search