Azerbaijan Plans Flood-Resilient Designs For Several Liberated Cities

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Measures will be taken to protect Azerbaijan's liberated territories against floodwaters, including relevant design services in Jabrayil, Zangilan, and Gubadli cities, Trend reports via the single internet portal for public procurements.

The services will focus on safeguarding Jabrayil and Zangilan from floodwaters originating in the surrounding mountains and valleys, while Gubadli will be protected from both floods and landslides triggered by the Bargushad River.

The Restoration, Construction, and Management Service for Jabrayil, Zangilan, and Gubadli has completed the necessary preparatory steps and awarded the contract for the work to the Azerbaijani branch of Proyapi Engineering & Consultancy Inc.

Under the terms of the contract, the cost of flood protection design services for the cities is set at 922,200 manat ($542,500).

The company was first registered in Azerbaijan in 2011, and its legal representative is a person named Koru Murat.