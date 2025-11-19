FUTR Launches Payments 2.0, Expanding Its Auto Payments Business And Laying The Groundwork For Intelligent Finance

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2025) - The(TSXV: FTRC) (OTCQB: FTRCF) ("FUTR"), today announced the launch of Payments 2.0 -- a faster, more modern auto payments platform that helps dealers onboard customers quickly, uncover savings opportunities, and manage everyday financial flows. Consumers also gain a clearer, more intuitive way to track balances, manage payments, and access FUTR's financial tools inside the FUTR App.

"Payments 2.0 accelerates the growth of our payments business and positions us for the next phase of our roadmap," said Alex McDougall, President. "Dealers get a faster, simpler experience today, while the platform gains the flexibility to power the intelligent, agent-driven features coming next."

Dealers consistently struggle with slow onboarding, scattered data, and limited visibility into savings opportunities, all of which make it harder to retain customers and keep them engaged over time. Payments 2.0 directly addresses these challenges with a self-serve dealer portal, stronger data integrations, and faster treasury processing that simplify workflows and surface savings in real time. The launch builds on FUTR's July 2025 migration of all payments users to new core infrastructure. These enhancements also lay the foundation for FUTR's intelligent-payments roadmap and future agent-assisted features.

"Partners want a system that's fast, reliable, and easy for customers to use," said Mindy Bruns, Chief Business Officer. "Payments 2.0 delivers that today, and gives us the infrastructure required to expand into new categories while keeping the experience simple for dealers and consumers. By improving automation and transparency, we're also enabling more consumers to access flexible, budget-friendly payment tools that make it easier to stay on top of their financial goals."

Payments 2.0 introduces a number of enhancements, including:



Self-serve dealer portal for instant onboarding and account setup

Improved savings workflows, helping dealers surface loan and payment optimization opportunities more easily

Faster treasury and settlement processing for increased transparency

Expanded data integrations to support deeper financial insights

Unified platform architecture that supports today's auto flows and future agent-powered utilities Flexible API foundation enabling future integrations across loans, payments, and financial services

FUTR currently supports over 250 enterprise dealers, connects to more than 1,500 financial institutions, and has already facilitated payments to over 900 lenders. These milestones were achieved even while operating on legacy infrastructure, underscoring the strength of FUTR's payments business and the opportunity unlocked by the new platform. As FUTR expands its dealer network, adds new partners, and integrates additional financial services, Payments 2.0 becomes the foundation for the intelligent, data-driven experiences FUTR is building next.

To learn more about Payments 2.0/ to get a demo, click .

About The FUTR Corporation

FUTR's AI Agent App is focused on putting money back in consumer's wallets through a unique data monetization rewards system, personalized offers as well as agent-driven smart payment management. The FUTR AI Agent App will allow Enterprises to get rewarded for contributing consented Consumer data to the Agent and also allow Brands to leverage this data to improve personalization and customer acquisition. .

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements (within the meaning of applicable securities laws) which reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "believe", "anticipate", "project", "expect", "intend", "plan", "will", "may", "estimate" and other similar expressions. These statements are based on the Company's expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections and include, without limitation, statements regarding the future success of the Company's business. The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on certain assumptions. The forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Readers, therefore, should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, these forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, except as expressly required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

