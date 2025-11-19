403
KUNA Pavilion At 48Th Kuwait International Book Fair Witnesses Wide Participation
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 19 (KUNA) -- KUNA pavilion at the 48th Kuwait International Book Fair has attracted significant interest from visitors since its opening on Wednesday.
KUNA is participating with a collection of publications that reflect the agency's efforts in developing media content and promoting culture and knowledge within the community.
The pavilion features specialized magazines and various publications that highlight KUNA's role in supporting professional journalism and showcasing national issues.
Among the books on display are Kuwait in Memory of the Days, A Simplified Linguistic Guide for Media Professionals, Kuwait: A Constitutional State, Kuwait: Capital of Islamic Culture 2016, and the magazines KUNA Junior and TEK KUNA.
The Kuwait News Agency pavilion, in Hall 7 (booth 37) offers visitors the opportunity to explore the content of these publications and learn about the agency's programs aimed at developing children's media literacy, in addition to its ongoing efforts to enhance media work and keep pace with the evolving digital landscape.
The 48th Kuwait International Book Fair, held under the patronage of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, continues until November 29, coinciding with Kuwait as 2025 Capital of Arab Culture and Media. (end)
